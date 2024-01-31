Braintree girls’ hockey honors senior Nikki McNamee for her enlistment in the US Marine Corps

Students decked out in red, white, and blue showed up along with local veterans for the ceremony during which McNamee’s recruitment officer, Sergeant Tom Sweeney, spoke to the crowd before puck drop of a 4-4 tie to honor Braintree’s four-year varsity player who will join the Marines in August.

“The fans went crazy, they were happy for her,” said longtime Braintree coach Kevin Burchill. “It was really well-thought out. The community really came and celebrated her.”

The National Anthem took on a more meaningful tone for the Braintree girls' hockey team after they honored senior teammate Nikki McNamee, who was recognized in a pregame ceremony for her enlistment in the US Marine Corps. Brendan Lee

McNamee, who was presented with a Distinguished Athlete Award by her recruitment officer, is the first player Burchill has had enlist in his 24 years at the helm — and he’s noticed her growth, mentally and physically.

“I’ve known her for 13 or 14 years, and the maturity level from last year to this year, it’s been noticeable,” Burchill said. “She’s a lot stronger, too. She’s a stronger skater, and in practice doing push-ups, I can see the difference.”

McNamee — whose father also served in the military — gave the process a lot of thought. In the end, she thought about her future: after serving, she hopes to attend college on the G.I. Bill and seek a civil service job with a police or fire department.

“That’s part of her plan, and she’s committed to it,” Burchill said. “It’s a rarity to find a high school kid who really knows what they want to do. She knows what she’s getting into and she’s ready for the challenge.”