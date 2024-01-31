Western Conference-leading Canucks acquire center Elias Lindholm from Flames

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The Vancouver Canucks acquired center Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick.

The 29-year-old Lindholm, who can be an unrestricted free agent following the season, had nine goals and 23 assists in 49 games for Calgary. The Canucks are tied with the Boston Bruins atop the NHL standings with 71 points.

“In acquiring Elias Lindholm we feel that he vastly improves our hockey team,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said. “He is a proven front-line performer.”