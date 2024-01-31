EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough, Feehan still setting the pace in Globe Top 20

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan continue to pass every test as they maintain their wire-to-wire runs atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings.

The Warriors fought off eighth-ranked Oliver Ames in a 59-49 contest on Friday, and Bishop Feehan captured the season sweep of third-ranked Bishop Fenwick by winning 58-47 on Monday. Neither team has lost in-state. They’re in different divisions, but they have a chance to meet in the mid-February Comcast Tournament bracket.

Central Catholic handed Billerica its first loss of the season and ascended to No. 10. Dartmouth slides following its first loss to Apponequet, which lurks among the outside contenders at 13-3. Norwell took down undefeated Sandwich to even the season series, then beat Dover-Sherborn, 60-40, on Monday to return to the rankings.