GIRLS' BASKETBALL: TOP 20

EMass girls’ basketball: Foxborough, Feehan still setting the pace in Globe Top 20

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2024, 15 minutes ago
Camryn Collins (2) and No. 1 Foxborough shot by a challenge from Hockomock foe Oliver Ames on Friday night.Gretchen Ertl

Foxborough and Bishop Feehan continue to pass every test as they maintain their wire-to-wire runs atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball rankings.

The Warriors fought off eighth-ranked Oliver Ames in a 59-49 contest on Friday, and Bishop Feehan captured the season sweep of third-ranked Bishop Fenwick by winning 58-47 on Monday. Neither team has lost in-state. They’re in different divisions, but they have a chance to meet in the mid-February Comcast Tournament bracket.

Central Catholic handed Billerica its first loss of the season and ascended to No. 10. Dartmouth slides following its first loss to Apponequet, which lurks among the outside contenders at 13-3. Norwell took down undefeated Sandwich to even the season series, then beat Dover-Sherborn, 60-40, on Monday to return to the rankings.

Plenty of teams remain in the mix, including Bridgewater-Raynham, Norwood, Whitman-Hanson, and more.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 1, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough13-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan11-2-02
3.Bishop Fenwick11-2-03
4.Medfield13-1-04
5.St. Mary’s13-4-05
6.Cathedral8-5-06
7.Woburn12-2-07
8.Oliver Ames10-3-08
9.Notre Dame (Hingham)12-0-09
10.Central Catholic11-3-012
11.Billerica12-1-010
12.Andover12-2-013
13.Pentucket12-1-014
14.Walpole10-4-016
15.Wellesley10-3-018
16.Needham9-3-015
17.Lexington10-4-017
18.Norwell11-1-0
19.Dover-Sherborn11-4-019
20.Dartmouth13-1-011

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

