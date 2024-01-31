EMass girls’ basketball: Stacking up winning numbers for Westport, Korynne Holden headlines Players of the Week

Ava Bryan, North Quincy — In addition to reaching the 1,000-point plateau, Bryan tallied 32 points on Tuesday to help the Raiders beat Scituate, 75-39.
Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — Behind Finneran’s 24 points and 10 rebounds, the Raiders dealt Merrimack Valley Conference rival Billerica its first loss in a 51-38 contest last Thursday.
Mia Gentile, Somerset Berkley — The Endicott-bound senior racked up 30 points in Tuesday’s 64-54 victory against Greater New Bedford. Gentile also helped the Raiders beat New Bedford last Wednesday, 51-48, with 15 points.
Korynne Holden, Westport — The senior filled up the stat sheet in a 3-0 week for the Wildcats by averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 steals, and 4 assists, including 32 points and nine steals against Fairhaven on Friday.
Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — In a 1-1 week, the American University-bound senior was prolific, averaging 32 points and 13.5 rebounds.
Maddy Steel, Bishop Feehan — Steel helped the Shamrocks assert themselves against top-five opponents, scoring 22 points and 20 points in victories against fifth-ranked St. Mary’s and third-ranked Bishop Fenwick.
Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham — The 6-foot sophomore forward averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds in two games, helping the Trojans roll past Dracut and New Bedford.
