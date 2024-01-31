fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Stacking up winning numbers for Westport, Korynne Holden headlines Players of the Week - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ basketball: Stacking up winning numbers for Westport, Korynne Holden headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated January 31, 2024, 11 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ava Bryan, North Quincy — In addition to reaching the 1,000-point plateau, Bryan tallied 32 points on Tuesday to help the Raiders beat Scituate, 75-39.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — Behind Finneran’s 24 points and 10 rebounds, the Raiders dealt Merrimack Valley Conference rival Billerica its first loss in a 51-38 contest last Thursday.

Mia Gentile, Somerset Berkley — The Endicott-bound senior racked up 30 points in Tuesday’s 64-54 victory against Greater New Bedford. Gentile also helped the Raiders beat New Bedford last Wednesday, 51-48, with 15 points.

Korynne Holden, Westport — The senior filled up the stat sheet in a 3-0 week for the Wildcats by averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 steals, and 4 assists, including 32 points and nine steals against Fairhaven on Friday.

Cecilia Kay, Bishop Fenwick — In a 1-1 week, the American University-bound senior was prolific, averaging 32 points and 13.5 rebounds.

Maddy Steel, Bishop Feehan — Steel helped the Shamrocks assert themselves against top-five opponents, scoring 22 points and 20 points in victories against fifth-ranked St. Mary’s and third-ranked Bishop Fenwick.

Camden Strandberg, Bridgewater-Raynham — The 6-foot sophomore forward averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds in two games, helping the Trojans roll past Dracut and New Bedford.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.

