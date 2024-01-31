EMass girls’ basketball: Stacking up winning numbers for Westport, Korynne Holden headlines Players of the Week

Ava Bryan, North Quincy — In addition to reaching the 1,000-point plateau, Bryan tallied 32 points on Tuesday to help the Raiders beat Scituate, 75-39.

Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — Behind Finneran’s 24 points and 10 rebounds, the Raiders dealt Merrimack Valley Conference rival Billerica its first loss in a 51-38 contest last Thursday.

Mia Gentile, Somerset Berkley — The Endicott-bound senior racked up 30 points in Tuesday’s 64-54 victory against Greater New Bedford. Gentile also helped the Raiders beat New Bedford last Wednesday, 51-48, with 15 points.