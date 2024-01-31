It wasn’t pretty, and that’s exactly the kind of games the Celtics are going to have to win moving forward

The pretty ball has subsided in recent days, and a day after grinding out a win over the Pelicans, the Celtics found themselves again in a situation where attractive had to be replaced by gritty. After blowing a 20-point lead, they had to make defensive plays, get rebounds, challenge shots, hold the opposing team to one possession.

There are going to be nights like this, where wins aren’t visually appealing. They are far from artful or picturesque. The Celtics have racked up pretty wins this season, when the 3-pointer is splashing, the ball is moving crisply, and the opponent gets overwhelmed.

That was a real issue in the first three quarters on Tuesday night, when the Pacers outhustled and embarrassed the Celtics for 17 offensive rebounds. While Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White or anyone else who logged minutes watched Myles Turner’s rainbow 3-pointer soar through the air like one of those slow-motion 1970s NFL Films videos, Aaron Nesmith raced to the rim for a potential rebound. And he usually guessed right, denying the Celtics of a defensive stop and making them have to defend again.

It was frustrating and repetitive. If the Celtics didn’t focus on the little things such as rebound positioning or anticipating where the ball would come off the rim, they would likely lose.

In the fourth quarter, clinging to a 3-point lead, Boston had to fight. It had to defend. It had to win ugly. The result was a rock-fight quarter, and when it counted, the Celtics defended, with White coming up with a block on a Nesmith potential tying 3-pointer and Tatum forcing a shot-clock violation with a block 2.3 seconds later.

The 129-124 win will leave some scars. Guard Jrue Holiday was licking the blood off his lips when he addressed the media afterward. Of the five meetings with the Pacers, only the first was a beautiful win. The Celtics went 3-2 against the upstart Pacers over the last three months, and it’s a matchup that may occur again in April.

“We’ve got to be battle-tested, we have to be able to fight through everything,” said Holiday, who had 17 points along with three blocked shots. “We have to fight through expectations, fight through being up 20 and somebody [on the other team] having a great third quarter, and finishing games. If it was easy the whole time, then what is the fun in that, right?”

The Pacers make the Celtics work. And the Celtics were willing to do the work necessary to win, despite struggling from the field in the second half (48 points) after scoring a season-high 81 points in the first half. It was two drastic styles, but the Celtics need to master both.

They have seemingly mastered pretty ball, because they are the best in the league at combining 3-pointers, points in the paint, and defensive stops. They have to improve at the ugly aspect of the game: fourth-quarter execution, rebounding, and defending without fouling.

What the Celtics are learning in certain games this season is how to keep their poise despite losing a large lead. Coach Joe Mazzulla reminds his team of loss to the Nets last March 5, where they blew a 28-point first-half lead.

Twenty-plus-point margins are as comfortable as economy airline seats. They can evaporate in mere minutes, and the challenge for teams such as the Celtics is to prevent losing such an advantage and get back to the actions that helped build the lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics began with a 9-2 run to build a 115-106 lead and then spent the remaining nine minutes staving off rallies. It was apparent the Pacers were not going to relent and the Celtics wouldn’t win this game with their high-powered offense.

“You have to be able to win games with your defense,” Mazzulla said. “It was a back-and-forth game, but I like how we regained our poise, regained our composure, and those are things that we needed to do. [Indiana is] a hard-playing team.”

A 20-point lead can evaporate in the blink of an eye, as the Celtics have learned in their recent games. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

The Celtics are in the middle of a season-long seven-game homestand and need to protect their home court. They are trying to create more distance between themselves and the second seed in the Eastern Conference (the Bucks) so they can have some chance for a deep breath and perhaps some rest in the later stages of the season.

So notching wins like these are critical and learning how to win in different ways is essential, especially against playoff-caliber opponents. The Pacers are deep, they play fast, and they are relentless on the boards. They want the status the Celtics already have, and they realize they’re making progress with players such as Tyrese Haliburton, nearly acquired Pascal Siakam, and former Celtic Nesmith.

“You always want to have a pretty game where you’re hitting shots, the ball’s moving, everything is perfect, you get all the defensive stops and rebounds,” Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis said. “But it’s tough to play against this team, to be honest. They’re always crashing [the boards], they’re staying active. They can make you look bad and they turned it into a little bit ugly, and they made a good run and they played really hard. But we responded and we just closed it out and this was a full team effort.”

