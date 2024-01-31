Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley will reportedly become Packers’ defensive coordinator

Hafley compiled a 22-26 record in four seasons at BC. The Eagles finished 6-5 in 2020, 6-6 in 2021, 3-9 in 2022, and 7-6 in 2023. They most recently earned a win over Southern Methodist in the Fenway Bowl.

Hafley will replace former Joe Barry, who was fired this offseason after three years as the Packers’ defensive coordinator.

Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley is expected to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Pete Thamel broke the news Wednesday night.

“To end the season like that with a bowl win, over a ranked team, when really nobody gave us a chance, let’s be honest, it was special,” Hafley said. “It will build momentum.”

Advertisement

According to Thamel, a source believes Hafley wants to return to a league that’s “all about football.” He feels as though elements such as NIL, fundraising, and recruiting leave little time to coach football, according to the report.

In the NFL, Hafley most recently coached 49ers’ defensive backs from 2016-18. This will be his first defensive coordinator gig in the NFL. He was the co-defensive coordinator at Ohio State in 2019.

At the moment, the Eagles return the vast majority of their core heading into the 2024 season. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos has pledged his commitment to the school multiple times.

”You guys will see,” Castellanos said. “Next year will be special. Boston College football will be different. It will be.”

Time will tell how the roster is restructured under a new leader.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.