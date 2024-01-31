Patriots to hire Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. — The Patriots are hiring Jeremy Springer as their special teams coordinator, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning.

The 34-year-old Springer just finished his second season as assistant special teams coach for the L.A. Rams. He has no coordinator experience in the NFL, but served as a special teams coordinator at the collegiate level for four seasons (three at Arizona and one at Marshall).

Springer was among the three known candidates new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo interviewed for the position. The team originally offered the job to Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, but he opted to stay in his current role. The other interviewee was Thomas McGaughey, who most recently served as the New York Giants special teams coordinator before getting fired in January.