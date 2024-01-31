Patriots to hire Rams assistant Jeremy Springer as special teams coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. — The Patriots are hiring Jeremy Springer as their special teams coordinator, a league source confirmed Wednesday morning.
The 34-year-old Springer just finished his second season as assistant special teams coach for the L.A. Rams. He has no coordinator experience in the NFL, but served as a special teams coordinator at the collegiate level for four seasons (three at Arizona and one at Marshall).
Springer was among the three known candidates new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo interviewed for the position. The team originally offered the job to Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams, but he opted to stay in his current role. The other interviewee was Thomas McGaughey, who most recently served as the New York Giants special teams coordinator before getting fired in January.
The Patriots now have two of the youngest coordinators in the NFL on staff, as new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington is also 34. Mayo is the youngest active head coach at 37.
Springer will replace Cam Achord, whom Bill Belichick hired in 2018. The performance of New England’s special teams has declined in recent years, with kicker Chad Ryland’s missed field goals and Brenden Schooler’s ill-timed penalties emerging as issues this past season.
The Patriots have Ryland, punter Bryce Baringer, and long snapper Joe Cardona under contract through 2026, while return specialist Marcus Jones is under contract through 2025. Retirement is on the table for two veteran special teamers, Matthew Slater and Cody Davis.
