Like father, like daughter: Dover-Sherborn’s Elliana Scalabrine draws upon the expertise of her father, former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, to blaze her own trail

Sam Cassell , Danny Ainge , and others present were stunned, and the room was completely silent. Suddenly, Scalabrine’s 3-year-old daughter, Elliana , perked up and provided the feedback no one else would.

In April 2010, an injured Brian Scalabrine watched from the locker room as the Wizards steamrolled the Celtics en route to a 28-point lead.

“You right, Little Scal,” Cassell said, as everyone cracked up. “You right. Scal said it. This game is garbage.”

Elliana Scalabrine grew up around the sport and has learned to see it through her father’s eyes. With Brian’s guidance, Elliana, a junior captain for the 19th-ranked Dover-Sherborn girls’ basketball team (11-4), has worked diligently to carve out her own path.

Elliana, a league all-star who helped steer the Raiders to their first-ever Tri-Valley Small title last year, is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. Brian, a 2008 champion with the Celtics who currently calls games for NBC Sports Boston, has taught her the importance of honesty, work ethic, and never giving up.

“There’s been times where it’s like, ‘Is this really what you want? Do you really want to keep having these conversations?’” Elliana said. “I’m always like, ‘Tell me what I need to do. Be completely honest.’ I don’t want to think I’m really, really good because he’s holding things back.”

Elliana, fittingly born on Saint Patrick’s Day in 2007, found herself overwhelmed on a duck boat 15 months later. She bawled her eyes out as confetti rained down, the noise intensified, and her father smoked a cigar in front of her.

She developed a particularly close bond with Kevin Garnett. Whenever the Scalabrines boarded the team plane, Garnett always carved out time to say hello to his little buddy or give her a hug.

Dover-Sherborn junior captain Elliana Scalabrine (right) picks up her defense on Medfield High’s Naya Annigeri (left) during a game last Friday at Medfield. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Elliana was shocked to see her friend Kevin scream so violently on the Jumbotron at Celtics games. She didn’t understand how he could be so intense on the screen and so friendly on the sideline. That wasn’t the Kevin she knew.

“I didn’t want to see that side,” Elliana said. “I’m like, ‘That’s my homie. I can’t see that.’”

When Brian was with the Bulls, he asked 4-year-old Elliana if she wanted to try the sport herself. Elliana was confused, wondering how the heck she could hold her own against Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer, and Joakim Noah. She insisted she wasn’t ready. Brian explained she would play against kids her own age, and that put her at ease.

Elliana watched ESPN’s “SportsCenter” nearly every day, dancing whenever she heard the show’s jingle, and quickly developed a competitive nature. At the Natick Mall, Brian challenged her to touch eight trees in 25 seconds, and Elliana found herself spinning past shoppers in no time. Twelve seconds, jump over an obstacle, and sprint back for a dollar. Race the little toy cow. The challenges never ended, and she cherished every second of competition.

Dover-Sherborn junior captain Elliana Scalabrine demonstrates she's capable of handling the ball for the No. 19 Raiders, who are off to a 10-2 start. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

She learned speed was one of her biggest strengths. At a Celtics workout, a 12-year-old Elliana lined up next to future NBA players Nassir Little and Ignas Brazdeikis, ready to race. Little, a small forward drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2019 and is now with the Suns, glanced over in shock as she kept pace, then screamed at her in excitement as he barely prevailed.

“She has a lot of will,” Brian said. “That’s kind of her game.”

Having a father who played in the NBA, and currently coaches some of the best talent in the area, has obvious perks. Elliana finds herself in pickup games — against rising stars like Cooper Flagg — she otherwise wouldn’t see. Elliana and Brian agree it’s up to Elliana to prove she belongs. He wouldn’t subject her to the competitive challenge if he didn’t believe she could handle it.

“I have to get past the mind-set of only being there because of my dad,” Elliana said. “I’m in this great opportunity, and I have to make the most of it.”

When they’re in the gym together, he treats her like any other player and doesn’t sugarcoat anything.

Dover-Sherborn junior captain Elliana Scalabrine, who helped steer the Raiders to their first-ever Tri-Valley Small title last year, is averaging 14 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

She used to follow him around, and now he follows her around instead. At a recent game against Medfield — moments after a referee asked Brian if he was dad or coach that night — Elliana came over at halftime and listened as Brian suggested how to attack the defense. Elliana found a rhythm and scored 11 of her 16 points in the second half.

Brian preaches the importance of raising a player’s floor and contributing in more ways than just making shots. He made it clear he doesn’t have a secret formula just because he made it to the NBA.

“As a girl dad, you support and you provide your kid with the path,” Brian said.

He explains that nothing is a given and nothing happens overnight; where you’re going is more important than where you are. He started at junior college, transferred to Southern Cal, sat out a year, was a second-round pick, and had to work his way toward contributing in the league.

Elliana often wakes up at 6 a.m. to do yoga, takes extra shots whenever she can, and never views herself as a finished product. Brian said she’s a harder worker now than he was at her age.

With guidance from her father, former Celtic Brian Scalabrine, Dover-Sherborn junior captain Elliana Scalabrine has honed perfect form on her jump shot. "He's constantly coaching her up," said Dover-Sherborn coach Kanee Chlebda. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Dover-Sherborn coach Kanee Chlebda appreciates Elliana’s perseverance and progress, calling her a workhorse who plays every minute of every game and never tires. It’s clear Elliana has modeled her mind-set after her father’s while putting her own signature spin on it.

“He’s constantly coaching her up,” Chlebda said. “No one better than to have a former NBA player as your dad.”

Courtside chatter

▪ Only six undefeated teams remain across Massachusetts as of Wednesday: Wachusett (14-0), Notre Dame (Hingham) (12-0), Sutton (14-0), Renaissance (16-0), Neighborhood House Charter (13-0), and Pioneer Valley Christian (14-0). Foxborough and Bishop Feehan, who are 1-2 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll, are also unbeaten in-state.

▪ Acton-Boxborough guard Shannon Patrick may only be 5-9, but her nose for the basketball helped her surpass 1,000 career rebounds against Weston on Friday. Patrick had already cleared 1,000 points during her All-Scholastic junior campaign last season.

“She is a maniac on the boards,” said Acton-Boxborough coach Jesus Rodriguez. “She gets good position on people, even big [players].”

Rodriguez has admired how Patrick has embraced taking a step back to help teammates, like breakout junior Olivia Baytarian, shine during the Revolution’s 10-2 season. Patrick has also deflected praise toward the rising Acton-Boxborough basketball community and helped it along by running clinics for younger players.

“Even all the travel teams that show up to our games, they’re lining up with us for the anthem — that’s what she’s doing,” Rodriguez said. “A community leader that’s important to us. She’s doing something different I’ve never seen before in my life.”

▪ Holliston guard Megan Simpson, North Quincy forward Ava Bryan, and Methuen forward Samantha Pfeil each eclipsed 1,000 career points this past week.

Ethan Fuller contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.