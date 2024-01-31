Malcolm Brogdon said he didn’t feel valued with the Celtics and is happy playing for Blazers instead

The Celtics traded Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and a pair of first-round picks to the Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday in October.

“I’m happy here. I’m valued here. Valued in this leadership, lead-guard role,” Brogdon told The Athletic. “And I can’t complain with that. I’m happy in Portland.”

Although he’s not sure if he’ll end up staying there, former Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon said he’s enjoying his time in Portland with the Trail Blazers.

“When I was first traded, I viewed it as an opportunity. I really did," Brogdon said. “You can ask people around me how my energy was in training camp. I was excited to be here. I was excited to be with a championship coach. And I was excited to go from a place where I wasn’t as valued, and go to place where I am very valued."

Brogdon said he did feel valued by the Celtics occasionally during his one season with the team. But, it wasn’t all the time.

“At times. At times," Brogdon said. “I was there for a year, won Sixth Man of the Year, and they shipped me out. So like … I didn’t feel very valued there. Here, I feel valued. Portland has embraced me. And I’ve enjoyed being coached by Chauncey (Billups)."

The NBA’s trade deadline is on Feb. 8. Brogdon said he’s focused on making the most of his opportunity with the Blazers. The 31-year-old guard is averaging 15.9 points and 5.5 assists.

“I don’t know what my future holds,” Brogdon said. “I don’t know if I’m going to be in Portland, I don’t know if I’m going to be elsewhere. It’s about me embracing the moment I have right here, and not worrying about anything else.”

Khari Thompson can be reached at khari.thompson@globe.com.