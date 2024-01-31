When coaching his Celtics, in (mostly) good times or bad, Joe Mazzulla’s intensity shines through

The Celtics enter Thursday night’s annual home showdown against the rival Lakers with two consecutive close home wins against opponents with lesser records. Mazzulla recently said he wants his team to face more adversity in the second half of the season, to know what it’s like to be behind and have to rally or in the case of Tuesday’s game after blowing a 20-point lead.

The approach is intense and hands-on despite the Celtics’ success because the goal is the championship. So coach Joe Mazzulla stays on his players, reiterates his philosophies, hopes they face different and unusual challenges because it will benefit the franchise in the long run.

Mazzulla stays on his stars and stays on his younger players. He discusses goaltending calls with rookie Neemias Queta. He’s trying to get his team to avoid complacency, to avoid looking at its record and believing what it says, that the Celtics are best team in the NBA.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts

That may be true right now, but the challengers won’t stop challenging. The Knicks have won eight games in a row. The Cavaliers have won nine of their last 10. It’s more than the Bucks and 76ers at this point.

All of the teams in the East want to overtake the Celtics. They are gunning for Boston, so it’s Mazzulla’s responsibility to guide his team and prepare them for adversity, some they have yet to see.

“I think it’s important with both the relationship between winning and losing,” Mazzulla said. “Winning can be unhealthy because you start to think you think you’ve made it, you kind of get comfortable. Obviously, too much losing is unhealthy as well so just the balance in that relationship, trying not to hang on the wins, hang on the losses and just take a lesson. What did we learn from this? And how do we get better?”

It’s a long-term approach. Mazzulla has to balance winning in January and winning in May and June. The Celtics are in the midst of what they would call a slump, where they’re not playing their best basketball entering the game against Los Angeles. He said last week he likes when his team blows leads and puts themselves in situations that may benefit them in the long run.

It’s difficult to play the long game in the NBA. There are certain teams that are simply trying to stay healthy for the postseason and aren’t concerned about playoff seeding. The Celtics are concerned with playoff seeding. They would prefer home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. Mazzulla is trying to devise ways to keep his team motivated through a difficult season.

He said he’s not a fan of the league’s constant themes, such as “Rivalry Week” or the “dog days of January.” He is taking an insatiable approach to motivating his players because the job is far from over.

“We are really good, and we can win games without being 100 percent locked in,” Kristaps Porzingis said. “We can still win games. But that’s not what we’re trying to achieve. We want to be the best version of this team we can be and that’s why we need to lock in each and every game, each and every quarter, as long as we can.

“We didn’t play our best basketball [Tuesday, against the Pacers] but it didn’t feel like we didn’t play hard. We played really hard. We have to stay high energy and strong mentally on nights like this. We have to put all those excuses to the side and play hard and play at our level.”

The players play hard for Mazzulla and they embrace his coaching style. He is hard on them but he also is encouraging. He pulled Derrick White aside Monday after he hit a couple of big buckets to bail the Celtics out against New Orleans and implored him to remain confident. He has pushed Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum to be better defenders and playmakers, sacrificing their own personal stats for the sake of the team.

That’s exactly what it will require to win title No. 18.

“Joe is very smart and he is very also like mindset driven, he knows how important mindset and mentality is,” Porzingis said. “That’s just who he is. He does jiu-jitsu, he plays chess, he’s always trying to evolve as a coach, as a person, and he tries to transmit that to us. He’s a young coach but I think he’s very smart.”

It’s not easy for a coach, especially one who has never played in the NBA, to command respect and regard from his players. The Bucks just fired Adrian Griffin despite a 10-year NBA career and 15 years as an assistant because he didn’t command the respect of his players. The Bucks wanted a more experienced coach and hired Doc Rivers.

“He definitely challenges guys,” Porzingis said of Mazzulla. “That’s a great thing. I think also you have to give credit, [Brown and Tatum], he can challenge those guys and if you can challenge those guys, he can challenge everybody else also. You have to give credit to JB and JT to be open to that. That’s a big part of what makes us a great team and we need that in the long run and in the most important moments, in the playoffs and some high-intensity situations.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist.