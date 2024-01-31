NHL expects to have a little fun by bringing back the All-Star player draft

As captains Eric Staal and Nicklas Lindstrom ticked off their picks in Raleigh, N.C., Paul Stastny and Phil Kessel were the last men sitting.

At the 2011 NHL All-Star Game draft, it was all about who went No. 36.

It was not about who went No. 1.

The two shared an uncomfortable giggle, but things went from uncomfortable to downright awkward for Kessel when Staal called Stastny’s name, leaving Kessel on the stage all by his onesies.

It didn’t help that the camera panned to a laughing Alex Ovechkin capturing the embarrassing moment on his cellphone.

Kessel had the last laugh, though, when he was given a new car — and a $20,000 charitable donation in his name — for earning the dubious honor.

Advertisement

The NHL last held an All-Star draft in 2015 (when Ovechkin memorably held up a sign begging to be last because he needed a new car; he went third to last) but it is back for Saturday’s game in Toronto.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

This year there will be four teams, captained by league superstars with help from celebrity assistants.

Calling the names will be Toronto’s Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly (with singer Justin Bieber); Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (with comedian Will Arnett); brothers Jack Hughes of New Jersey and Quinn Hughes of Vancouver (with singer Michael Bublé); and Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar (with singer/dancer Tate McRae).

The draft begins Thursday at 6 p.m. on the ice at Scotiabank Arena.

“The player draft is going to be fun,” predicted Steve Mayer, the league’s chief content officer. “These are great opportunities for us, especially in the television world, to show off our player personalities. Their helmets are off. They like to have fun and [it’s] a lot more relaxed here.”

The NHL was the first of the four major sports leagues to try a player draft for its marquee game, and Mayer said bringing it back was a no-brainer with the game being played in a hockey hotbed.

Advertisement

“Players drafting other players, the story lines that come out of it, once we talk about, ‘Will they take their teammates, will they take their former teammates, guys they grew up with, will they not take their teammates?’ ” Mayer said, noting that all of the celebrity captains are passionate Maple Leafs fans.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s going to be fast; we’re going to do the whole draft in an hour. That will determine Saturday’s matchups.

“I think it’s going to be a really fun night, fast-moving, and we’re really happy that we decided to do it.”

A show of skill

The fun continues Friday night with a skills competition featuring a dozen of the league’s top players, including David Pastrnak, vying for a $1 million prize.

The league has taken hits (both internally and externally) for the complexity of previous skills competitions; Mayer insists this version will be easy to follow, i.e. how points are awarded and the round-by-round standings.

The 12 skaters will choose four of six events to compete in: fastest skater, hardest shot, stickhandling, one-timers, passing, and shooting accuracy. Five points go to the winner, down to 1 point for fifth place.

The top eight finishers will move on to a shootout, and the top six from there will head to the final, which is an obstacle course where points will be doubled.

Advertisement

The other participants include MacKinnon and Makar (Avalanche), McDavid and Draisaitl (Oilers), Mathew Barzal (Islanders), Nikita Kucherov (Lightning), Matthews and William Nylander (Maple Leafs), and Quinn Hughes, J.T. Miller, and Elias Pettersson (Canucks).

While the $1 million prize had been known, Mayer revealed this week that the goalie who makes the most saves during the shootout session will pocket $100,000.

“There’s something in it for them, too,” he said. “They are incentivized to make some saves.”

Mayer expects plenty of All-Stars who aren’t in the skills competition to attend the event, hoping for an atmosphere similar to the Home Run Derby at Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

Also on the agenda

In addition to Pastrnak, goalie Jeremy Swayman and coach Jim Montgomery will represent the Bruins ... Following the draft Thursday, the league will hold a tribute to the 1966-67 Stanley Cup champion Maple Leafs, and the night will be capped by a three-on-three showcase featuring members of the fledgling Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.