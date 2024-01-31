No. 14 Tewksbury boys’ hockey packs a punch in its redemptive win over No. 11 Concord-Carlisle

Barnes skated through three Concord-Carlisle players, knocking each of them to the ice to the joy of the capacity crowd at Breakaway Ice Center. Up and down the lineup, the physicality was noticed.

TEWKSBURY –– Tewksbury senior captain Tyler Barnes hit the ice for his first shift and left his mark.

The No. 14 Tewksbury boys’ hockey team celebrates after Tyler Bourgea scores the first goal of a decisive 6-1 victory over No. 11 Concord-Carlisle Wednesday night in Tewksbury.

The Redmen packed a punch, hitting any opponent who touched the puck and it led to the desired result — turnovers created and goals on the board.[

No. 14 Tewksbury got four goals from its first line to cruise to a convincing victory, 6-1, over No. 11 Concord-Carlisle in a MVC/DCL Division 2 matchup of ranked teams on Wednesday night.

The Patriots (14-1-0) won decisively, 5-1, in the first game on January 6 and the Redmen returned the favor.

“Sometimes it’s good to get a loss,” said Tewksbury coach Derek Doherty. “I guess that loss that we had last time we played them woke us up a little bit.”

Seniors Matt Cooke and Jeremy Insogna, alongside sophomore Tyler Bourgea, controlled the play from the drop of the puck. Bourgea scored the game’s first goal, one-timing a feed from junior Jason Lavoie into the back of the net.

Insogna tipped a slap-pass from junior defenseman Anthony DiFranco into the top corner to kick off a run of five unanswered goals. Cooke dangled past two defenders and finished a slick feed from Insogna on a 2-on-0 break to put the Redmen ahead, 3-1, entering the third period.

The Redmen (11-1-0) tallied three times in 38 seconds in the third. Cooke intercepted a pass at the blue line and was off to the races, burying a breakaway into the top right corner. Bourgea found Insogna 13 seconds later on a rush and freshman Kevin Andriolo cleaned up a loose puck from a scrum in front to complete the scoring barrage.

“We got three really smart, high IQ guys,” said Insogna. “We know where each other will be at any point in time. If I’m going into a corner, I know one of these guys will be out front and another one will have my back if I need it. Always knowing where my guys are, it helps a lot with me playing how I want to play and it makes all three of us better.”

“Off the ice, we’re best friends,” said Cooke. “Seeing each other in school, walking around the halls, going out to eat — that’s part of the chemistry, too. I love these guys and I’d do anything for them.”

Unrelenting pressure on the forecheck and aggressive pinches from the defensemen allowed Tewksbury to dictate the play, hemming in the Patriots into their own zone for vast stretches of time. The Redmen held a 43-12 advantage in shots.

“This was number one — today was our best game,” said Doherty. “Overall, I think we didn’t really give them a chance to think about what play they were going to make. We were on them, we played hard and we did that for three periods.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.