Fenway Sports Group-backed consortium strikes $3-billion deal with PGA Tour

The SSG investment is, according to a source with knowledge of the months-long negotiations , is approximately $3 billion.

A partnership deal has been struck with Strategic Sports Group, a consortium of North American professional sports owners with a controlling interest held by the parent company of the Red Sox owners, for a minority share in the new for-profit PGA Tour Enterprises commercial arm of the tour.

Golf Digest reported that the PGA Tour would be valued at $12 billion, with players receiving equity in PGA Tour Enterprises. Future SSG grants would be based on players’ accomplishments, participation and status of the tour.

“Today marks an important moment for the PGA TOUR and fans of golf across the world,” said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. “By making PGA Tour members owners of their league, we strengthen the collective investment of our players in the success of the PGA Tour. ... And partnering with SSG — a group with extensive experience and investment across sports, media and entertainment — will enhance our organization’s ability to make the sport more rewarding for players, tournaments, fans and partners.”

In addition to FSG itself, FSG’s top four owners — John Henry, Tom Werner, Gerry Cardinale, and Mike Gordon — are individually listed as SSG members.

Henry was named manager of SSG.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to join PGA Tour players in this important next phase of the PGA Tour’s evolution,” said John Henry, Principal Owner of Fenway Sports Group and Manager of the Strategic Sports Group. “Our enthusiasm for this new venture stems from a very deep respect for this remarkable game and a firm belief in the expansive growth potential of the PGA TOUR. We are proud to partner with this historic institution and are eager to work with the PGA TOUR and its many members to grow and strengthen the game of golf globally.”

Also in the mix is Wyc Grousbeck, lead owner of the Boston Celtics; Linda Pizzuti Henry, John Henry’s wife and managing director of the Globe; Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio; Arthur Blank, owner of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of MLS; Mets owner Steven A. Cohen and his Cohen Private Ventures; David Moross of HighPost Capital; former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry; and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts.

In addition to the Red Sox, FSG also owns the Liverpool Football Club, the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and 80 percent of NESN. Henry also owns the Globe.

There is no certainty yet on the size and scope of another set of partnership negotiations the PGA Tour is still having with Saudi Arabia’s $600-plus billion Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund that successfully disrupted the economic foundation of the tour in 2021 with LIV Golf.

Details on how SSG’s investment and any potential PIF investment will impact the look and direction of the tour are expected to emerge.

When LIV Golf began playing in 2022, it had already poached a few of the top and best-known golfers in the world, including Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, and Brooks and Chase Koepka with lucrative guaranteed contracts.

With the exception of participating in golf’s major tournaments like The Master’s and US Open that are not run by the PGA Tour, LIV Golfers were exiled from PGA Tour stops as well as the international scoring system used for global ranking.

Those who stayed with the PGA Tour, a group that most prominently featured Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, began working behind the scenes on restructuring and reimagining the PGA Tour so that it could offer more attractive purses that might slow the outflow of golfers to another tour backed by unmatched financial resources.

The fracturing of professional golf looked as if it would be tied up in expensive legal battles for the foreseeable future. Then, last June, the PGA Tour revealed to the surprise of the sports world, and especially its own talent, that it had agreed to a commercial alliance with PIF and DP World Tour that included the cessation of all lawsuits.

The shock of the development led to a player revolt as well as a leave of absence for PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan for reasons he later attributed to stress.

Concern from lawmakers in Washington, D.C., over Saudi Arabia’s links to human rights abuses as well as antitrust issues with LIV Golf-PGA Tour preceded last summer’s unexpected framework agreement.

Before the PGA Tour-PIF alliance was struck, one solution Woods, McIlroy and others associated with the PGA Tour came up with was TMRW Sports’ TGL indoor tech-heavy, team-based league that was supposed to start this month but was delayed by a year after a storm badly damaged its new facility under construction.

FSG, along with other SSG members, own a TGL franchise.

The SSG consortium began to assemble in the second half of last year, meaning the PGA Tour was engaged in two, almost parallel sets of negotiations with SSG and PIF.

As news of SSG talks as well as details of the TGL league emerged last fall, the rivalry between LIV Golf and PGA Tour re-emerged when Master’s champion Jon Rahm announced he was joining LIV Golf.

As reports popped up this week of talks between PGA Tour and SSG drawing to a close, another twist developed: English golfer Tyrrell Hatton was joining Rahm’s LIV Golf team.

Hatton was one of the four members of Boston Common Golf.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.