Red Sox claim infielder/outfielder Romy González off waivers from White Sox

To make room for González on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated pitcher Zack Weiss for assignment.

González, 27, who had been designated for assignment by Chicago, is a career .222/.239/.361 hitter across three seasons and has started games at second base, third base, shortstop, right field, and left field.

González is a Florida native and attended the University of Miami, where he was an 18th-round draft choice by the White Sox in 2018.

Keep on truckin’

The Red Sox equipment truck is set to depart from Fenway Park Monday, traveling to the club’s spring training home at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The 1,480-mile trip will begin at Van Ness Street around noon, with the truck carrying 20,400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 200 batting gloves, 200 batting helmets, 320 batting practice tops, 160 white game jerseys, 300 pairs of pants, 400 t-shirts, 400 pairs of socks, 20 cases of bubble gum, and 60 cases of sunflower seeds. Wally the Green Monster and his sister Tessie will appear, and Fenway ambassadors will toss soft baseballs to fans. Milford native Al Hartz will be responsible for driving the 53-foot truck to Florida, marking his 27th straight year at the wheel.

