With starting pitching again a question mark, the Red Sox will likely lean heavily on their bullpen

But as the Red Sox go into a new season with ownership appearing averse to spending top dollar, fans should be skeptical regarding if those two will remain in Sox uniforms for much longer.

The Red Sox added some quality pieces to the bullpen last season. In a year that started with much pessimism and resulted in another last-place finish in the American League East, the Sox strengthened their bullpen by adding, namely, Chris Martin and closer Kenley Jansen.

Last season, the Sox sought bullpen structure, which manager Alex Cora was adamant about. Adding that pair of veterans to the back end certainly helped.

Advertisement

Martin was Chaim Bloom’s best signing. In 55 appearances, he compiled a 1.05 ERA in 51⅓ innings, walking just eight. Martin really caught fire during the summer, when he registered 16 straight scoreless appearances (13⅔ innings) from June 9-July 25. After allowing one of his two homers surrendered all season July 28 against the Giants, opponents didn’t score a run off Martin for the remainder of the season (20 appearances).

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Jansen, the Red Sox’ lone All-Star last year, managed a 3.63 ERA with 29 saves. Josh Winckowski took a step forward, flashing an upper-90s fastball well into the latter part of the season. The Sox and new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow are bullish on Winckowski’s stuff, believing they can utilize him as a reliever who can shut down opponents at the end of games, or work multiple innings.

Kenley Jansen was the Red Sox' lone All-Star last season. Steph Chambers/Getty

The Sox’ bullpen undoubtedly showed more structure and talent than it had in 2022, combining for a 3.90 ERA heading into the All-Star break. But following the break, the team’s top-heavy list of relievers, and thus lack of depth, became more evident. And by the end of the season, their bullpen ERA had jumped to 4.32, 20th in the majors. The wear and tear on the bullpen was real, considering Red Sox starters underperformed, leaving relievers to clean up their messes earlier than usual. The Sox’ bullpen was tied for the fourth-most innings in the majors last year (555⅔).

Advertisement

So, where does that leave the Red Sox this year? On paper, it’s much the same.

Winckowski, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock will battle it out for the final rotation spot. The trio, on an above-average club, would fit more into relief roles. Whitlock spent much of last season injured, and also dealt with a family tragedy. When available, he was alternated between reliever and starter. Houck, meanwhile, struggled as a starter but was available consistently, an experience he believes will benefit him this season. Nevertheless, having two of those three arms in the bullpen should make the team better.

Brennan Bernardino, a lefthander, compiled a 3.20 ERA in 55 appearances last year. His low-90s fastball and finesse helped keep hitters off-balance. The problem, though, is that the Red Sox had too many of those guys. And although they ranked 11th in four-seam fastball velocity in 2023, the high-leverage guys, for a crucial period, were mostly soft tossers (think Joe Jacques or Brandon Walter).

“I believe velocity plays at this level,” said Cora at the end of the season. “I can go back to the meeting before the ALDS in 2018. We were talking about certain guys, one of them was Joe [Kelly] and he was throwing 100 miles per hour. And some thought we should leave him off the roster. And I was like, ‘You can’t teach 100.’ ”

Advertisement

Velocity means limited time for the hitter to react, and allows more wiggle room for pitchers to make mistakes. Throwing strikes and getting outs is undoubtedly important. But if you see too many pitchers who lack velocity on one team and their stuff begins to wane toward the end of the year, that becomes food for hitters.

The Sox added Greg Weissert, a piece in the Alex Verdugo trade to the Yankees, to their bullpen. He averaged around 95 m.p.h. last year with his heater. He had a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings for the Yankees in 2023, and a 2.90 ERA in 40⅓ innings at Triple A. His ability to miss bats (12.94 strikeouts per nine innings) at Triple A makes him an intriguing arm for the Sox.

Yet with ownership acknowledging that payroll will likely diminish, trades of veteran relievers such as Jansen and Martin aren’t hard to imagine, which would leave the Sox hoping some other arms develop.

Reliever Greg Weissert had a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings for the Yankees in 2023 before being traded to the Red Sox as part of the Alex Verdugo deal. Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

At a glance

2023 relievers: John Schreiber, Zack Kelly, Nick Pivetta, Josh Winckowski, Joe Jacques, Garrett Whitlock, Brandon Walter, Chris Murphy, Chris Martin, Kenley Jansen, Brennan Bernardino.

Projected 2024 relievers: Schreiber, Kelly, Winckowski, Jacques, Whitlock, Walter, Murphy, Martin, Jansen, Cooper Criswell, Greg Weissert.

Major league depth: Bryan Mata, Max Castillo, Wikelman Gonzalez, Justin Gonzalez, Luis Perales, Justin Slaten.

Prospects to watch: Dalton Rogers, Yordanny Monegro, Angel Bastardo, Richard Fitts.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.