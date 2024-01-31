Revolution drawn into Leagues Cup group with MLS, Liga MX opponents

The Revolution will once again face one team from MLS and one from Liga MX in the group stage of the sprawling Leagues Cup when it kicks off in July.

Announced on Wednesday, New England is in the “East Five” group along with Nashville SC and Mazatlán FC for the 2024 edition of the competition. It’s the second year in which the tournament (first held in 2019) will utilize a much bigger format, with 47 teams coming from both major North American leagues.

In all, 45 teams were sorted into 15 groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round (the two domestic league champions, Columbus Crew and Club America, were given a group stage bye and will join the final 30 teams in the knockout phase).