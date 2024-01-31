Revolution drawn into Leagues Cup group with MLS, Liga MX opponents

The Revolution will once again face one team from MLS and one from Liga MX in the group stage of the sprawling Leagues Cup when it kicks off in July.
Announced on Wednesday, New England is in the “East Five” group along with Nashville SC and Mazatlán FC for the 2024 edition of the competition. It’s the second year in which the tournament (first held in 2019) will utilize a much bigger format, with 47 teams coming from both major North American leagues.
In all, 45 teams were sorted into 15 groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round (the two domestic league champions, Columbus Crew and Club America, were given a group stage bye and will join the final 30 teams in the knockout phase).
Nashville, a familiar Eastern Conference foe for the Revolution, made it to the Leagues Cup final in 2023 before falling to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.
Mazatlán, founded as a club in 2020, reached the Round of 32 in last year’s edition.
The Revolution reached the Round of 16 a year ago before falling 1-0 to Mexican side Atlas FC.
Once again, there will be no ties, even in the group stage. If a score is even after full time, penalty kicks will decide a winner. The winner, second, and third placed teams will each earn automatic qualification to the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.
The tournament will run from July 26 through Aug. 25 during which time league play will be paused for both MLS and Liga MX.
All games will be streamed on Apple TV (via MLS Season Pass) with a few also broadcast on TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports (FS1), TSN and RDS.
Hayden Bird can be reached at hayden.bird@globe.com.