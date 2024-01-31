With postseason on the horizon, impact of Newton teachers’ strike on school sports and power rankings a concern

“As it stands right now, the feeling is that the games can get in,” said Sherry Bryant, MIAA deputy director and tournament management committee liaison. “For their basketball teams, I’m going to say that they have half their season in, with the exception that one team needs one more game in order to have, say in basketball, the minimum number of 10. So right now, they’re OK, and we’re going to keep an eye on it.”

Newton North and Newton South teams have not played or practiced since the strike, aside from the Bay State Conference swim meet . At Wednesday’s MIAA basketball committee meeting, held virtually Wednesday morning, Tewksbury athletic director Ron Drouin asked for insight into how the association views the growing postponements.

The Newton public schools remain closed for a ninth school day on Wednesday, and the ramifications of the teachers’ strike are drawing increasing concern as the high school winter sports calendar inches closer to the postseason.

Newton area high school teams have a little more than three weeks to fit in the rest of their schedule and make up postponed games. What happens if games are not made up in time, however, is still up in the air. They could be ruled as forfeits or no-contest, but each designation would have a domino effect on the power rankings and tournament seedings around the state.

“I feel bad for this situation, I do, but everybody else’s team shouldn’t be put in peril; that’s the risk you run when you go on strike,” Drouin said.

Bryant noted that MIAA executive director Bob Baldwin is in active conversation with Newton North athletic director Mike Jackson and members of District 7, which covers Bay State Conference, Hockomock, and Tri-Valley Leagues. She also explained that the TMC will come down with a consistent ruling on unplayed games for all sports affected.

“We’ll see what remains unplayed, and [then] it goes to the seeding committee,” she said.

Other notes from the meeting:

▪ Citing lopsided scores and frustration in his region, especially in girls’ basketball, Bourne AD / boys’ basketball coach Scott Ashworth suggested the implementation of a running clock or mercy rule of sorts.

“We’re almost at crisis level in our league with girls’ basketball now,” he said. “The scores have been upside-down crazy. It’s starting to creative divisiveness within coaches [and] athletic directors.”

Such a rule would be compliant with the National State Federation of High School Associations handbook. The committee has until June 1 to officially propose a rule change. Jeff Newhall, committee chair and St. Mary’s girls’ basketball coach, said the next step is to research what could trigger a mercy rule, either by game time or point differential.

“There’s a bunch of us on here that coach girls’ basketball that think what you’re saying is really accurate,” he said. “I do know the games are a little short and [you’re] trying to get other people in, but when the game gets to some of the scores that I’ve seen in the paper, I understand where you’re coming from.”

▪ TMC liaison Peter Smith said the outlook is “very promising” that Tsongas Center will remain the host for the basketball state championships from March 15-17, and was optimistic that there would be no conflict with UMass Lowell possibly hosting a Hockey East quarterfinal playoff game that weekend. The MIAA is also checking in with potential neutral site hosts for the state semifinals.

▪ Multiple committee members noted confusion surrounding the possible religious exceptions to banned jewelry, such as nose piercings and earrings, during games. The committee agreed to seek clarification on how the rule is applied by the NFHS.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.