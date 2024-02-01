Annette Bening is Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Woman of the Year

Hasty Pudding announced Thursday that it will honor Annette Bening as its 2024 Woman of the Year.
The annual celebration was originally set to take place on Jan. 26 but was postponed due to a “few unforeseen conflicts.” The Woman of the Year ceremony will now take place Tuesday, Feb. 6.
The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with a roast of Bening when the recent Oscar nominee and “Nyad” star will be presented with the Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall. The roast will be followed by a press conference and a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production, “Heist Heist Baby,” which Bening will attend.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to honor Annette Bening in this milestone 175th anniversary year for the Hasty Pudding,” Hasty Pudding president Josh Hillers said in a press release. “Hot off her Oscars nomination for Best Actress, we’re excited to present her with the most prestigious award in the entertainment industry.”
While the Woman of the Year celebration usually includes a parade through Harvard Square, no details have been revealed yet on whether one will take place Tuesday in honor of Bening.
Previous Woman of the Year honorees include Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Anne Hathaway, Kerry Washington, and Boston’s own Jennifer Coolidge, who was honored by Hasty Pudding in 2023.
The Harvard University theater organization previously announced that “Saltburn” actor Barry Keoghan will be the 2024 Man of the Year. Keoghan will be in Cambridge Friday night to receive the award, as well as take part in a roast on stage, followed by a press conference.
