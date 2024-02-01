Annette Bening is Hasty Pudding’s 2024 Woman of the Year

Hasty Pudding announced Thursday that it will honor Annette Bening as its 2024 Woman of the Year.

The annual celebration was originally set to take place on Jan. 26 but was postponed due to a “few unforeseen conflicts.” The Woman of the Year ceremony will now take place Tuesday, Feb. 6.

The festivities will begin at 7 p.m. with a roast of Bening when the recent Oscar nominee and “Nyad” star will be presented with the Pudding Pot at Farkas Hall. The roast will be followed by a press conference and a performance of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 175th production, “Heist Heist Baby,” which Bening will attend.