Parker-Vincent Alva named Boston’s third Youth Poet Laureate

Mayor Michelle Wu on Saturday named Parker-Vincent Alva as Boston’s third Youth Poet Laureate, a title he will hold for two years.

Alva was crowned at a showcase on Jan. 27 at the Roxbury Branch of the Boston Public Library, where he read some of his original poetry aloud alongside several Youth Poet Laureate finalists and semifinalists. He succeeds Anjalequa Birkett, who was awarded the title in 2022.

“The voices of our youth should not only be seen as potential for the future, but an opportunity to inspire others – and those voices deserve to be amplified,” Wu said in a press release. “Congratulations to Parker-Vincent Alva on his appointment as our city’s next Youth Poet Laureate and to all of our finalists and semifinalists on their hard work.”