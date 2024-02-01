Author readings around Boston through Feb. 10

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY FEB. 4
- Alyson Gerber (”The Liars Society”) and Karen M. McManus (”Such Charming Liars”) will be in conversation with Allison Remcheck at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books in Wellesley. (Registration is requested.)
- Terry Hayes (”The Year of the Locust”) will discuss his new book and sign copies at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start from $5.)
MONDAY FEB. 5
- Jennifer and Matthew Holm (”Sunny Makes Her Case”) will discuss their new book and sign copies at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $5.)
- Graphic novelists Rosemary Mosco and Dan Nott will discuss their work in a conversation moderated by Zach Clemente at 7 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville. (Registration is requested.)
- Eric Ripert (”Seafood Simple”) will be in conversation with Robin Young to discuss his new cookbook at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (In-person tickets are sold out, virtual tickets are $5)
- Diana Khoi Nguyen (”Root Fractures: Poems”) and Cindy Juyoung Ok (”Ward Toward”) will discuss their poetry collections with Sandra Lim at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY FEB. 6
- Dr. Osman Balkan (”Dying Abroad: The Political Afterlives of Migration in Europe”) will discuss his book at 3 p.m. at the MIT Center for International Studies. (Registration is required.)
- Malia C. Lazu (”From Intention to Impact: A Practical Guide to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”) will be in conversation with David Leonard and sign copies of her new book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Main Branch. (Registration is required.)
- Lisa Belkin (”Genealogy of a Murder: Four Generations, Three Families, One Fateful Night”) will be in conversation with Melanie McComb virtually at 6 p.m. through the New England Historical Genealogical Society. (Tickets start at $12.50.)
- Daniel Mason (”North Woods”) will be in conversation with Robin Young to discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (In-person tickets start at $15, virtual tickets are $5.)
- John O’Connor (”The Secret History of Bigfoot”) will be in conversation with Jon Wilk at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration may be required.)
- Margot Livesey (”The Road from Belhaven: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Allegra Goodman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Aime Alley Card (”The Tigerbelles: The Olympic Legends from Tennessee State”) will be in conversation with Melissa Ludtke at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Hank Phillippi Ryan (”One Wrong Word”) will discuss her new book and sign copies at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets start at $5.)
- Keith Boykin (”Why Does Everything Have To Be About Race?”) will read from his new book and sign copies at 7 p.m. at 826 Boston. (Registration is required.)
WEDNESDAY FEB. 7
- Jeffrey A. Denman (”John Quincy Adams, Reluctant Abolitionist”) will discuss his new book at 6 p.m. at the Boston Public Library Main Branch. (Registration is required.)
- Jayne Anne Phillips (”Night Watch”) will be in conversation with Elizabeth Searle a 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Registration is required.)
- John O’Connor (”The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster”) will discuss his new book and sign copies at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Illustrator Mark Hoffman (”Soren’s Seventh Song”) will discuss his new book and the illustrating process at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- David Montero (”The Stolen Wealth of Slavery”) will appear in-person to celebrate the release of his book at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Leila Philip (”Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America”) will be in conversation with Richard Primack at 7 p.m. at the Concord Museum in Concord. (Tickets are free for members and $10 for non-members, virtual tickets are free)
- Celeste Ng (”Fourteen Days: A Collaborative Novel”) will be in conversation with Chris Castellani at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Laird Hunt (”Float Up, Sing Down”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Paul M. Sutter (”Rescuing Science: Restoring Trust in an Age of Doubt”) will discuss his new book at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Science. (Registration is required.)
THURSDAY FEB. 8
- Avi Loeb (”Interstellar: The Search for Extraterrestrial Life and Our Future in the Stars”) will discuss his new book and sign copies at 6 p.m. at Harvard Science Center. (Registration is required.)
- Mark Esposito (”The Great Remobilization”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Harvard Coop (Registration is required.)
- Michele Norris (”Our Hidden Conversations: What Americans Really Think About Race and identity”) will be in conversation with Rupa Shenoy at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (Tickets start from $5.)
- Jas Hammonds (”We Deserve Monuments”) will be in conversation with Aislinn Brophy at 6:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books in Somerville. (Registration is required.)
- Dine with authors Adrienne Brodeur, Kerri Maher, and Ben Purkert from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Third Space Kitchen in Groton. Patrons will receive a copy of one of the author’s books and can choose from a vegetarian or non-vegetarian menu. (Tickets are $85.)
- Margarita Barresi (”A Delicate Marriage”) will give a presentation entitled “Anatomy of a Book Cover” at 6:30 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
- Bora Chung (“Your Utopia”) and translator Anton Hur will be in conversation with Hannah Bae virtually at 7 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is required.)
- Karen Bao (”Pangu’s Shadow”) will be in conversation with Kylie Lee Baker at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
- Ruha Benjamin (”Imagination: A Manifesto”) will be in conversation with Tracy K. Smith at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Paul Lynch (“Prophet Song”) will be in conversation with Robin Young at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books (Registration is requested.)
- Alex Michaelides (”The Fury”) will discuss his new book and sign copies at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Event is sold out, overflow tickets are available for $30.80, includes a copy of the book.)
- Margot Livesey (”The Road from Belhaven”) will discuss her book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books. (Registration is requested.)
- Gary Janetti will read essays from his books “Do You Mind If I Cancel?” and “Start Without Me” at 8 p.m. at The Wilbur. (Tickets start from $59.)
FRIDAY FEB. 9
- James Ponti (”City Spies: Mission Manhattan”) will discuss his new book and sign copies at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $5.)
- Seth Dickinson (”Exordia”) will be in conversation with Max Gladstone at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith. (Registration is requested.)
SATURDAY FEB. 10
- Mark Binder will read his children’s stories at 12 p.m. at the Boston Public Market.
- Dr. Jacqueline Jones (”No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston’s Black Workers in the Civil War Era”) will discuss her new book and sign copies at 11 a.m. at the Boston Public Library Hyde Park Branch.(Registration is required.)
- Maria Gianferrari (”To Dogs, with Love: A Love Letter to the Dogs Who Help Us”) will read her children’s book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- Dr. Tameka Ellington and Dr. Afiya Mbilishaka (“Black Hair in a White World”) will discuss their new book and sign copies at 4 p.m. at Frugal Bookstore. (Registration is required.)
- Ben Purkert (”The Men Can’t Be Saved”) will be in conversation with Miranda Featherstone and sign copies of his new book at 5 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Registration is required.)
- Jennifer Belle (”Swanna in Love: A Novel”) will be in conversation with Laura Zigman at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.