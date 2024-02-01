fb-pixelBoston area author events Feb. 4 through Feb. 10 Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston through Feb. 10

Eric Ripert, Celeste Ng, and Avi Loeb are among the authors appearing at local bookstores and venues this week

Updated February 1, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Restaurateur Eric Ripert (”Seafood Simple”) will be in conversation with Robin Young to discuss his new cookbook at WBUR CitySpace.Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

SUNDAY FEB. 4

MONDAY FEB. 5

  • Jennifer and Matthew Holm (”Sunny Makes Her Case”) will discuss their new book and sign copies at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story in Plainville. (Tickets are $5.)
  • Graphic novelists Rosemary Mosco and Dan Nott will discuss their work in a conversation moderated by Zach Clemente at 7 p.m. at Aeronaut Brewing in Somerville. (Registration is requested.)
  • Eric Ripert (”Seafood Simple”) will be in conversation with Robin Young to discuss his new cookbook at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace. (In-person tickets are sold out, virtual tickets are $5)
  • Diana Khoi Nguyen (”Root Fractures: Poems”) and Cindy Juyoung Ok (”Ward Toward”) will discuss their poetry collections with Sandra Lim at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

TUESDAY FEB. 6

WEDNESDAY FEB. 7

THURSDAY FEB. 8

FRIDAY FEB. 9

SATURDAY FEB. 10

