Donnie Yen to star in film remake of ‘70s TV series ‘Kung Fu’

The television show followed Caine, a master martial artist, as he left China and searched the American Old West for his half-brother Danny. The movie will be produced by Kelly McCormick, David Leitch, and Guy Danella through 87North Productions.

Deadline reported Wednesday that the Hong Kong action star and filmmaker has joined the Universal Pictures film adaptation of the 1970s ABC television series “Kung Fu.” Yen will portray Kwai Chang Caine, the main role previously held by David Carradine.

Donnie Yen is heading back to the big screen for some kung fu fighting.

Yen recently portrayed a different Caine — a blind assassin and martial artist — in 2023′s “John Wick: Chapter 4.″ He also had prominent roles in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” Disney’s 2020 live-action remake of “Mulan,” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”

He also stars in the “Ip Man” film series, which currently has a fifth installment in development.

Yen was born in China but moved to Boston when he was 11 years old and attended Newton North High School as a teenager. His mother, Bow-sim Mark, still lives in Newton and is a highly-acclaimed martial arts master.

