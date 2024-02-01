Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 28

3. Martyr! Kaveh Akbar Knopf

4. The Fury Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

6. The Bee Sting Paul Murray Farrar, Straus and Giroux

7. Tom Lake Ann Patchett Harper

8. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

9. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

10. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

Advertisement

2. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

3. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

4. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

7. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

8. 5 Ingredient Mediterranean: Simple Incredible Food Jamie Oliver Flatiron Books

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

10. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Horse Geraldine Brooks Penguin

3. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

4. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

5. This Other Eden Paul Harding Norton

Advertisement

6. All The Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Atria

9. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

10. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

3. Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom Ilyon Woo Simon & Schuster

4. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

6. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

7. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

8. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

9. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House Trade Paperbacks

10. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.