After ‘Atlanta,’ a spy caper? ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ is Donald Glover’s mission improbable

But, you know, who cares what I expected from Glover. He subverted expectations with “Atlanta,” and here he is doing it again, with co-creator Francesca Sloane, delivering a light-hearted action-romance series when audiences might be prepared for something bolder and more unusual. “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” a loose adaptation of the 2005 movie with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is a winky spy show that offers up amusing perspectives on love, marriage, and gender cliches. As a thriller, it’s a relaxed affair, at times almost spoof-like; as a relationship story, it has some virtues, particularly later in the eight-episode season, once the show has found more solid footing.

I expected something a lot edgier from Donald Glover with his new Amazon series, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” In “Atlanta,” his comedy-drama hybrid, Glover brilliantly challenged audiences as he wryly and sometimes surreally took on race, class, fear, hope, love, and America. His ambition, his originality, and his inclination to go against the rules was impressive.

Glover and Maya Erskine, from the endearing “PEN15,” play strangers who’ve signed up to do high-risk missions for a mysterious spy agency. Their only contact with their employer is when they get a text, which always opens with “hihi,” and they don’t know if they’re the good guys or the bad guys. The agency gives them wedding bands and pairs them up as a couple, John and Jane Smith, and it provides them with a lovely New York City apartment. Periodically, the agency sends them around the globe, including to Lake Como, Italy, on secret missions with little to no explanation — follow so-and-so for 24 hours, say, or find so-and-so and keep him safe. John and Jane don’t ask questions about the tasks, some of which, due to some slack writing, don’t quite tie up at the end, and all of which involve gunfire.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a scene from the series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," premiering Friday on Prime Video. David Lee/Associated Press

Oddly, the show, which premieres Friday, reminds me a bit of Natasha Lyonne’s “Poker Face.” Tonally, both play off crime genres rather than buying into them, and they never take themselves too seriously. They both primarily rely on stories-of-the-week, in the context of a longer arc (in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” it’s the nature of the spy agency). And they lean heavily on the surprise and the appeal of having weekly guest stars to break up any predictability. Right from the first moments of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” we get an unending parade of familiar faces that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Ron Perlman, Sharon Horgan, Paul Dano, Parker Posey, Michaela Coel, John Turturro, and, in one of the more memorable episodes, which has a little “Sopranos”-like vibe, Sarah Paulson as a couples therapist.

John and Jane — those are the only names they have for each other — are alike in some ways. Neither was reluctant to give up his or her life and connections to go undercover. You can see why they click — but like most of the couples in this world who click at first, the differences emerge slowly but surely. John is more playful and forthcoming than Jane, who tends to withhold her feelings. Jane is more professionally efficient than John, who makes the occasional mistake. Can they talk about their issues — always the key — or will the issues take root and undermine their intimacy? That turns out to be a more important question during the series than anything having to do with espionage. Generally speaking, the espionage is a metaphor for whatever John and Jane happen to be going through at the moment.

Glover and Erskine make a good pair of leads and a good pairing. They’re not 1,000-watt stars like Pitt and Jolie, and the absence of glamor makes their relationship more relatable. His John is somewhat needy — see him take off his shirt and pop into her bedroom once he thinks she’s not interested in getting involved — and that gives Erskine a lot of good opportunities to be distant and controlled as Jane. On “PEN15,” she was phenomenal as a 13-year-old who was emotionally all over the place. Here, she is equally powerful in her unavailability, but never off-putting. Like most of “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” she’s always likable enough.

