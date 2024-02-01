Odie Henderson talks the history of Blaxploitation in cinema

Blaxploitation, a film genre that started in the early ‘70s, was known for sex, violence, and ACTION. Some people know it because of the music (cue the timeless “Super Fly” soundtrack by Curtis Mayfield); others recognize its Black stars, among them Tamara Dobson, Jim Brown, and Richard Roundtree. While the genre itself faded after the ‘70s, the DNA of Blaxploitation movies lives on in movies like the 2009 spoof “Black Dynamite” and Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” (1997), which featured the queen of the Blaxploitation era herself, Pam Grier.

Odie Henderson, chief film critic at the Globe, explores the history of Blaxploitation in a new book called “Black Caesars and Foxy Cleopatras.”

“Say More” podcast host Shirley Leung recently sat down with Henderson to talk about Black cinema and to answer a burning question: Did Blaxploitation films exploit or celebrate Black culture?

Here is an edited excerpt of the conversation:

It’s been around 50 years since the peak of the Blaxploitation genre. Why write this book now?

Well, there’s been a resurgence of interest in Blaxploitation. We’ve had Elvis Mitchell’s 2022 Netflix documentary, “Is That Black Enough for You?“ and ”The Plot Thickens” TCM podcast with Pam Grier, and several parodies of Blaxploitation like “Black Dynamite.”

The other reason why I wanted to write the book is because, since I saw so many of these movies as a kid, I wanted to revisit some of them as an adult. To me, they were empowering films, but I can see a lot more complexity in them now as an adult. So I wanted to write this book simply to reevaluate my own childhood in a way, but also to look at the movies with a more mature set of eyes.

You were four when you saw your first black Blaxploitation films. How did that happen? And what went through your mind when you saw these movies?

My older cousin took me to see “Coffy” and “Foxy Brown.” I grew up in Jersey City, and my female cousins would play Pam Grier, this powerful Black woman with a giant afro that I envied because my afro was so thin. My mother has a lot of sisters, so I was raised by a lot of aunties. And I always took after the women in my family because the men were strong and silent types, and I was not going to be either strong or silent. The women [in my family] had a power that we were told women were not supposed to have. And seeing that on the screen kind of translated. It didn’t seem abnormal to me that Pam Grier would have a gun in her afro; it just felt like business as usual. So what I got out of them was a sense of Black empowerment, and my cousins, as females, had an even bigger sense of empowerment, because there were no powerful Black women on television [back then], very, very few powerful Black men.

What was the reaction to Blaxploitation films back then? You write in your book that many people think these movies were racist, including the NAACP. Do you think the NAACP had a point?

Sometimes they did. Again, let’s take a look at what was going on. What was on the screen? I love classic movies [but] if you’re a minority — if you’re Black or Asian or Native American or even sometimes a woman — you have to brace yourself for some of the things you’re going to see. One thing I love about film noir is that they weren’t very many Black characters in them. That sounds like a negative thing, but think about 1947. What were the Black characters you’re going to get? Coons and mammies and mulattos and bucks and Toms. And whenever a Black person showed up on the screen, nine out of ten times, they were acting like an ass. Some of the movies in Blaxploitation have similar stereotypical portrayals, but in a lot of them, the people are in power. That’s the difference.

We’ve talked about how Blaxploitation movies upset some Black filmgoers. The new film “American Fiction” also leans into racial stereotypes, [although] satirically. Do you think that’s going to upset some people? And the pressure Black artists feel to make “Black art” — is that a theme that’s always been part of Black filmmaking?

When I wrote my review of “American Fiction,” I had a very hard time, because there were a lot of things I wanted to say about my experience as a Black person, as a writer, and what I’ve been asked to do. I got some of that into my review: how people think [that] what I know about is “Black” things. I have written about “8 1/2.” I’ve written about film noir extensively. I’ve written about history of films — not just Black films, but films in general. I have put my knowledge of film up against anybody, any day. But they see the Black guy: All I know is “Soul Plane,” and “Madea,” and Blaxploitation, let’s say.

And that was one of the reasons why I kind of thought, did I want to write this book? Was it going to put me in a position where I was going to be pigeonholed? [But] I’m already pigeonholed, so I decided I didn’t care, I would do it. So I do think that “American Fiction” speaks to that. And [director] Cord Jefferson in interviews has said, you know, this happens to all of us. We all have had an experience where this has happened, where they expected us to write something Black, and it had to have trauma in it.

I feel like there’s a blossoming of Black filmmakers right now. You have Ryan Coogler making big budget “Black Panther” movies. You have Barry Jenkins, Ava DuVernay, Issa Rae, Jordan Peele. Are we in a golden age of Black cinema?

I’m scared because this has happened before. You look back at Julie Dash, you had Spike [Lee], Matty Rich, all these people, and all of a sudden, it was the Black New Wave, and we were going to have a whole renaissance of Black people directing movies forever and ever, amen — and then it died. I think that people like Ava DuVernay and Jordan Peele have a lot more power than some of the other Black directors or Black filmmakers had in the past. Jordan Peele can command to have a Black editor. Ryan Coogler can [say], I want to bring someone in and help them be my assistant director so they can learn the craft and go forward. So I think there’s some hope in that.

I know exactly why you like Blaxploitation movies, but why do you like movies so much in general?

I was a little asthmatic kid growing up in Jersey City who couldn’t go outside all the time. So back in the day, if you recall, there’d be movies on the independent channels and they would just run whatever they had, and I would sit and watch [it] all. Also, I was taken to the movies a lot because it was something that got me out of the house. I was a hyper kid, so if you got my attention, I would just sit there and be enraptured by whatever got my attention. Other than that, I was on the ceiling. So that put me in front of movies a lot growing up. As a poor kid growing up in the hood, I never thought that I would ever travel the world like I did as a programmer. I just was sitting in my little room thinking I was going to grow up and, you know, just be broke. Movies gave me a world to see, and I think that was partially the reason why I love them so much, is that they got me out of my existence. They put me someplace else where I couldn’t think about getting beat up at school every day, or whatever else was happening in my life that was traumatic. They gave me an escape, and I still feel that way to this day.

