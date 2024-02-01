‘Succession’ stars line up their next roles

Now that “Succession” has collected what is likely to be its last batch of awards, after its Emmy sweep a few weeks ago, what’s next for the cast members? Here are some highlights.

Jeremy Strong, Kendall: At the end of the month, he opens on Broadway in Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” Also, he’ll play Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice,” a movie about Donald Trump in the 1970s and ‘80s that’s now in production (Sebastian Stan will be Trump).

Sarah Snook, Shiv: This month, she’ll be performing on stage in the West End in an adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” She’ll play all 26 roles via an interplay of live performance and video.