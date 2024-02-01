‘Succession’ stars line up their next roles

Now that “Succession” has collected what is likely to be its last batch of awards, after its Emmy sweep a few weeks ago, what’s next for the cast members? Here are some highlights.
Jeremy Strong, Kendall: At the end of the month, he opens on Broadway in Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” Also, he’ll play Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice,” a movie about Donald Trump in the 1970s and ‘80s that’s now in production (Sebastian Stan will be Trump).
Sarah Snook, Shiv: This month, she’ll be performing on stage in the West End in an adaptation of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” She’ll play all 26 roles via an interplay of live performance and video.
Advertisement
Kieran Culkin, Roman: He’s currently getting a lot of attention after the Sundance premiere of “A Real Pain,” in which he costars with the film’s writer-director, Jesse Eisenberg.
Alan Ruck, Connor: He has three movies on his docket — a sequel called “Wind River: Rising,” a horror-comedy called “Crust,” and a Justine Bateman-directed movie called “FEEL.”
Brian Cox, Logan: No one is busier than Cox, who has a bunch of movies in various stages of production. He’ll be voice-acting in the animated “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” and he’ll be in “The Electric State” from the Russo Brothers. Also, he’s costarring with Parker Posey, Edie Falco, and Lisa Kudrow in the horror-comedy “The Parenting.”
Matthew Macfadyen, Tom: He’s going to be in “Deadpool 3″ and in “Holland, Michigan,” a thriller costarring Nicole Kidman. He’s also going to be in a historical drama on Netflix called “Death by Lightning,” as the man who assassinated President James Garfield (Michael Shannon).
Nicholas Braun, Greg: Hmm. I can’t find much in the works with his name on it. Surely that won’t last long.
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.