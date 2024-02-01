15 ways to celebrate Black History Month around Boston

HISTORICAL LECTURE AT THE BOSTON PUBLIC LIBRARY Learn more about the Tuskegee Airmen through a lecture hosted by local historian Muqeedah Salaam at the Boston Public Library Charlestown branch. Founded in Tuskegee, Ala., during World War II, the squadron consisted of the first Black military pilots in US history. Feb. 1, 6-7:30 p.m. Free. 179 Main St., Charlestown. bpl.bibliocommons.com

This medal was received by Eugene Jackson, a former mechanic with the Tuskegee Airmen, during a 2007 Congressional Gold Medal Award ceremony at the US Capitol.

Since 1976, February has been officially observed as Black History Month in the United States. From celebrating Black artists to diving deep into local history and culture, here are 15 ways to take part in Black History Month in Boston.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN NUBIAN SQUARE — WALKING TOUR Take a journey through the history and culture of Nubian Square. Hosted by the Afrimerican Academy, the walking tour will cover the history of redlining in Roxbury as well as different culinary flavors and traditions in the area. The event begins at the Residence Inn by Marriott in the South End. Feb. 3, 12:30-4:30 p.m. Suggested ticket prices start at $35, or pay what you can. 2001 Washington St., Boston. eventbrite.com

Rob "ProBlak" Gibbs, subject of the 2023 documentary "The Mural Master," in front of his piece entitled "Roxbury Love Story" in 2020. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

BLACK HISTORY MONTH FILM FESTIVAL The Boston Globe’s annual Black History Month Film Festival features classic and recent films highlighting the culture and artistry of Black Americans. Screenings include Barry Jenkins’s “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Spike Lee’s “Crooklyn,” and “The Mural Master,” a documentary about Roxbury native and muralist Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs. A screening of “Eve’s Bayou” includes a discussion with director Kasi Lemmons and Roxbury International Film Festival Artistic/Executive Director Lisa Simmons, moderated by Globe film critic Odie Henderson. For the schedule, including partner events and panel discussions led by Globe journalists, visit www.bhmff2024.com.

CITY OF BOSTON BLACK HISTORY MONTH KICKOFF AND FLAG RAISING Head to City Hall for an African Americans and the Arts themed afternoon. The event celebrates significant Black artists who have made a strong societal impact and features a keynote speech from Taneshia Nash Laird, inaugural president and CEO of the Greater Roxbury Arts & Cultural Center. Feb. 6, noon-2 p.m. Free. 1 City Hall Square, Boston. boston.gov

KING IN THE WILDERNESS Boston Public Library’s Mattapan branch hosts a screening of “King in the Wilderness,” the 2018 HBO documentary detailing the final years of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life. The film follows King from the passage of the Voting Rights Act to his assassination in 1968, and features both interviews from members of his inner circle and footage from that time period. Feb. 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. 1350 Blue Hill Ave., Mattapan. bpl.bibliocommons.com

LOCAL MILITARY PIONEERS In 1863, after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment was formed, becoming one of the first Black regiments to join the Union Army. In a presentation hosted by Shawn Quigley of the National Park Service, learn more about how the group came to be and inspired more than 180,000 Black soldiers to join the fight against the Confederacy. The event will be hosted at the Boston Public Library Parker Hill branch. Feb. 10, 2-3 p.m. Free. 1497 Tremont St., Boston. bpl.bibliocommons.com

Boston rapper Oompa will be at the Museum of Science as part of its Black History Month celebration. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

MUSEUM OF SCIENCE CELEBRATION WEEKEND During the second weekend in February, the Museum of Science hosts a myriad of speaker events, family activities, and local artists to honor Black History Month. Events include an appearance from Roxbury hip-hop artist Oompa and the premiere of “ReRooted: What’s Hair Got to Do With It?” Throughout the month, the museum will also highlight impactful scientists and engineers as part of their celebration. Feb. 10-11, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more details, including the full schedule and ticket prices, visit mos.org/public-events/black-history-month

A BEAUTIFUL RESISTANCE: LIVE! Join Boston Globe columnist and deputy managing editor Jeneé Osterheldt at the Museum of Science to learn more about her series “A Beautiful Resistance.” The multimedia series spotlights Black and POC stories and frames them through the lens of joy and positivity. Feb. 16, 8 p.m. Free. 1 Science Park, Boston. mos.org

Anita Hill poses for a portrait in New York in 2021 to promote her book, "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." She will read the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Boston Conservatory at Berklee's 2024 Center Stage Collection. Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/file

BOSTON CONSERVATORY AT BERKLEE’S 2024 CENTER STAGE COLLECTION Take in four works by renowned Black composers at Symphony Hall. The show will feature a performance from the Boston Conservatory Orchestra and readings from lawyer, author, and educator Anita Hill. She will read the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. featured in Joseph Schwantner’s composition “New Morning for the World.” Feb. 16, 8 p.m. $17 for adults, $12 for Boston Conservatory students/seniors. 301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. bostonconservatory.berklee.edu

15TH ANNUAL AFRICAN AMERICAN BALL Grab a ticket to the Museum of Fine Arts for the 15th annual African American Ball hosted by Edward & Earlean Blakely Creative Arts Center Inc. This year’s honorees include New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and longtime Boston activist and local government leader Mukiya Baker-Gomez, who passed away in June. Proceeds support scholarships for under-resourced youth and families. Feb. 17, 7-11 p.m. Advance tickets $150. 465 Huntington Ave., Boston. eventbrite.com

UNCLE NEAREST WHISKEY TASTING Celebrate Black History Month with food, drinks, and a history lesson at Equal Measure cocktail bar. During the event, hosted by Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, participants sample three different expressions and learn about Nearest Green, the first master distiller for the Jack Daniel Distillery and the first-known African American distiller. Food will be provided by Equal Measure. Feb. 21, 6-8 p.m. $43. 775 Beacon St., Boston. Event is for ages 21+. eventbrite.com

CELEBRATE! WITH LEN CABRAL Join storyteller Len Cabral for a morning of folktales and myths honoring Black History Month at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum. This reading is a part of the musem’s Celebrate! series, which aims to emphasize cultural diversity through the arts for children ages 5 and up. Feb. 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free. Columbia Point, Boston. eventbrite.com

BLACK VETERANS APPRECIATION LUNCHEON Join Mayor Michelle Wu in honoring the city’s Black veterans at Florian Hall in Dorchester. The luncheon will feature multiple honorees who will be presented with Community and Outstanding Service awards. Feb. 24. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. 55 Hallet St., Dorchester. boston.gov

HONORING THE HARLEM RENAISSANCE Head to City Winery for brunch to celebrate the Harlem Renaissance and the genres of music it helped inspire. Hosted by Opera on Tap Boston, the celebration of classical and opera music includes musicians Nina Evelyn, Douglas Sumi, and more. Feb. 24. noon-2 p.m. $25-$40. 80 Beverly St., Boston. operaontapboston.com

A signed copy of "The Weary Blues," Langston Hughes's first collected book of poetry, will be on display to the public at the Boston Public Library. HANDOUT/Boston Public Library

SPECIAL COLLECTIONS OPEN HOUSE The Boston Public Library will host an open house featuring works not typically on public display from Black authors, creators, and artists. Pieces include photography from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1965 March on Boston Common, archives from Boston journalist and civil rights advocate George W. Forbes, and a signed edition of Langston Hughes’s first book of collected poetry, “The Weary Blues.” Located at the main branch, the showcase will be held in the Special Collections Reading Room. Feb. 27, 2-4 p.m. Free. 700 Boylston St., Boston. bpl.bibliocommons.com





