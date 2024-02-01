Who’ll win at the Grammys, and who should

Nominations-wise, this year’s Grammys did a decent enough job of representing popular music; it has the trickiest needle to thread on that front given the sheer mass of records released each week, never mind each nomination year (which, for this year’s ceremony, runs from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2023). While blockbuster artists like Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, and Rodrigo each have six nominations — R&B truth teller SZA topped the field with nine — there are some pleasant surprises to be found as well, like Canadian shimmer-pop act Alvvays and jazz-pop legend Rickie Lee Jones, as well as the artists populating the newly established best African music performance field.

For years, the people behind the Grammy Awards have hoped for the annual music-awards ceremony to bring in listeners from multiple generations. Sunday night’s ceremony has the best shot of doing so in a while. Celebrated singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell will perform, as will piano man Billy Joel (bringing along his first pop single in decades, “Turn The Lights Back On”) and pomp-rock legends U2 (beamed in from the immersive Vegas venue Sphere); on the next-generation side, alt-rock revivalist Olivia Rodrigo and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish are on the bill.

Advertisement

RECORD OF THE YEAR (given those “responsible for the piece of recorded music deemed the best” of the period from Oct. 1, 2022, to Sept. 15, 2023)

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Should win: While Taylor Swift was the No. 1 name in pop for the nomination period and beyond, SZA, thanks to her blockbuster album “S.O.S.” and its attendant tour, wasn’t far behind. Her vengeful “Kill Bill” boasted a hook just as sing-songingly sinister as Swift’s self-lacerating “Anti-Hero,” and was framed in slightly more intriguing production, which gives it the edge.

Will win: Not that “Anti-Hero,” which had entire swaths of people humming “I’m the problem, it’s me” to themselves in unison, is any slouch. (Miley Cyrus’s steely-eyed breakup ballad “Flowers,” which had a hold on listeners for a good chunk of 2023, is a contender here too.)

Advertisement

Also nominated: Jon Batiste, “Worship”; boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”; Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”; Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”; Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

Jon Batiste Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Should win: SZA’s devastatingly honest songwriting and genre-melding ethos had made her a critical darling and commercial favorite in the late ‘10s, and “S.O.S.” reestablished her as one of pop’s most exciting voices.

Will win: Former “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” bandleader Jon Batiste’s high-concept, globe-trotting “World Music Radio” weaves together cameos by K-pop girl group NewJeans, cult-pop heroine Lana Del Rey, tongue-twisting MC Lil Wayne, and smooth saxer Kenny G — among others — as it whirls through genres while hunting for what Batiste has termed “the vibe.”

Also nominated: boygenius, “The Record”; Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation”; Lana Del Rey, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd”; Janelle Monáe, “The Age of Pleasure”; Olivia Rodrigo, “Guts”; Taylor Swift, “Midnights”

Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

SONG OF THE YEAR (given to songwriters)

Should and will win: Written with her brother FINNEAS from the perspective of Barbie, Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” swirls and swoops as it pokes at the plastic façade of “perfect” femininity.

Also nominated: “A&W” (Lana Del Rey); “Anti-Hero” (Taylor Swift); “Butterfly” (Jon Batiste); “Dance the Night” (Dua Lipa); “Flowers” (Miley Cyrus); “Kill Bill” (SZA); “Vampire” (Olivia Rodrigo)

Advertisement

Jelly Roll Noam Galai/Getty

BEST NEW ARTIST

Should win: Victoria Monét has been in the business for more than a decade, writing songs for Ariana Grande and Brandy while working on her own music; last year she broke through with “Jaguar II,” a confident showcase of her songwriting and charisma topped by the gently boastful “On My Mama.”

Will win: Like Monét, Jelly Roll is not exactly a “new” artist — the Tennessee-born singer-songwriter started self-releasing mixtapes that showcased his MC skills in 2003. But shifting to country-rock has resulted in his tales of addiction and personal demons resonating with a wider audience.

Also nominated: Gracie Abrams; Fred Again . .; Ice Spice; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; The War and Treaty

Jack Antonoff GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Should win: As of 2024, this category is in the cross-genre general field and open to all voters, and what better way to honor the man who’s shifted the sound of youthful pop to something more chaotic and messy: Dan Nigro, whose work with next-generation belters Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan gave music some of its giddiest moments of the last 18 months.

Will win: Jack Antonoff, who worked with Taylor Swift on the moody “Midnights” (as well as her re-recordings) and also shepherded Lana Del Rey’s “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” and The 1975′s “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

Also nominated: Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Should win: This category has also been moved to the general field, and Edgar Barrera, who helped Latin pop have one of its hugest crossover years with the songs he penned for the likes of Karol G and Bad Bunny, would be a fitting winner to commemorate that move.

Advertisement

Will win: Shane McAnally’s resume for this award includes country, pop, and Broadway tracks, the sort of versatility that proves a pop songsmith’s bona fides.

Also nominated: Jessie Jo Dillon; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter

Olivia Rodrigo Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Should win: The lead single from Olivia Rodrigo’s potent second album, “Guts,” “Vampire” is full of drama and heat, showing off the former Disney singer’s ballad chops while also possessing enough vibrating angst to power a small aircraft.

Will win: It’s between “Anti-Hero” and “Flowers,” both of which are catchy, slightly sour, and seemingly made of brain Velcro.

Also nominated: Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”; Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Should win: Paramore’s “This Is Why” was an impressive leap forward for the trio, paring down the precisely written pop of its last album, “After Laughter,” into jittery songs marked by post-punk nerve and state-of-the-world desperation.

Will win: Foo Fighters’ “But Here We Are,” which was written in the wake of leader Dave Grohl losing drummer Taylor Hawkins and his mother, isn’t a meditation on grief as much as it is a defiant howl in the face of the emotions it conjures; the album’s closing two tracks, the incendiary 10-minute rager “The Teacher” and the smoldering “Rest,” are an absolutely gutting depiction of being left behind.

Advertisement

Also nominated: Greta Van Fleet, “Starcatcher”; Metallica, “72 Seasons”; Queens of the Stone Age, “In Times New Roman . . .”

Singer Molly Rankin and lead guitarist Alec O'Hanley of Alvvays Ben Stas for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

Should win: Maritime indie-poppers Alvvays’ “Belinda Says” is a hooky, feedback-drenched snapshot of someone in the midst of a life-changing moment, gripped by fear of the unknown. (It also has a killer key change at its close.)

Will win: boygenius — the indie supergroup of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus — received six nominations for their album “The Record” this year, and this chiming cut is a nice example of their collective and individual talents.

Also nominated: Arctic Monkeys, “Body Paint”; Lana Del Rey, “A&W”; Paramore, “This Is Why”

SZA NIPAH DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images/file

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Should and will win: SZA’s “Kill Bill,” for all the reasons stated above.

Also nominated: Chris Brown, “Summer Too Hot”; Robert Glasper feat. SIR and Alex Isley, “Back to Love”; Coco Jones, “ICU”; Victoria Monét, “How Does It Make You Feel”

Killer Mike Sarah Morris/Getty Images The Recording Academy

BEST RAP SONG (given to songwriters)

Should and will win: Atlanta MC Killer Mike’s “Michael” received three nominations across the rap categories, and “Scientists & Engineers,” a glitchy cut with knotty verses by Mike and fellow Georgians Future and Andre 3000 — and a writing credit for British emo-electro artist James Blake — is a thrilling selection.

Also nominated: “Attention” (Doja Cat); “Barbie World” (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice); “Just Wanna Rock” (Lil Uzi Vert); “Rich Flex” (Drake and 21 Savage)

Kacey Musgraves and Zach Bryan Uncredited/Associated Press

BEST COUNTRY SONG (given to songwriters)

Should win: Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’s “I Remember Everything” — which the two co-wrote — is an acutely felt retelling of a love gone wrong, with its white-knuckle songwriting highlighted by its sparse production.

Will win: Last year, Morgan Wallen was country’s biggest artist, even as the business seemed to keep the controversy-prone crooner at arm’s length; the only Grammy last year’s massive “One Thing at a Time” received was a best country song nod for “Last Night,” which crossed over to become No. 1 on the Hot 100 for 16 non-consecutive weeks — and which does not credit Wallen as a songwriter.

Also nominated: “Buried” (Brandy Clark); “In Your Love” (Tyler Childers); “White Horse” (Chris Stapleton)

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie" Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Should win: If master parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic is nominated for an award, I’m going to pull for him — and the soundtrack to his Daniel Radcliffe-led biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” which includes updated versions of classic cuts like “I Love Rocky Road” and “Another One Rides the Bus” and the new track “Now You Know,” is on this year’s shortlist. Realistically, it has zero shot because of its blockbuster competition, outlined below. But I’m pulling for it.

Will win: “Barbie The Album” was almost as much of a pop-cultural force as its attendant movie, with two of its songs nominated in the Big Six cross-genre categories and a showcase spot for Ryan Gosling.

Also nominated: “Aurora” (from “Daisy Jones and the Six”); “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3″