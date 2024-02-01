Gig worker ballot fight is heading to court — again

In the lawsuit, the coalition claimed that the questions offer “a dizzying array of highly technical choices that are impossible to parse in the voting booth, seemingly designed to confuse voters and all to benefit certain allied and deep-pocketed companies.”

Massachusetts Is Not For Sale, a coalition of drivers and labor leaders, will file a lawsuit Thursday aiming to block five versions of a state ballot initiative that would enshrine drivers’ independent contractor status.

Unions and gig drivers are poised to launch yet another challenge against Big Tech and its effort to keep classifying app-based workers as independent contractors.

It also argues that Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s summaries of the initiatives do not account for their impact on existing social welfare laws in Massachusetts.

The filing is just the latest skirmish in the long-running battle between labor groups and the Silicon Valley giants whose business models hinge on casual independent, gig workers, including Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and DoorDash. After California voters cemented gig workers as contractors there in 2020, Massachusetts has emerged as another key battleground in the issue.

Two years ago, a tech-industry backed initiative here was knocked off the ballot by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court over a technicality. Justices ruled the initiative was unconstitutional then because of “vaguely worded provisions” that melded two unrelated subjects under a single question — a ruling that labor advocates viewed as a victory for worker rights.

This time around, the ballot initiatives have been “thoughtfully tailored to incorporate feedback from the SJC,” according to a statement from Conor Yuntis, a spokesman for the industry-based group Flexibility and Benefits for Massachusetts Drivers, which is leading the effort.

“The attorney general certified all of our petitions; and the Legislature is now considering our question,” Yunits said. “We are confident this cynical legal attempt to block the question will fail and that Massachusetts voters will make their voices heard.”

The issue is being debated on other fronts as well. In 2020, then-attorney general Maura Healey sued Uber and Lyft, accusing them of deliberately misclassifying their drivers as independent contractors. That case is now slated for trial in May. Bills that aim to resolve the matter are also pending before the Legislature.

The persistent legal challenges have cast a pall over the gig work industry. Originally touted as a flexible and lucrative side-hustle for everyday people, critics say the sector has become increasingly exploitative. And drivers themselves are divided over whether the independent contractor designation hurts or helps them.

A 2022 industry-backed poll by research firm Beacon Research found that as much as 80 percent of the gig workforce support the status quo. But labor advocates say that companies have mislead workers or bought their support, and that dozens of drivers in Massachusetts have rallied and testified to change to full employment status.

In October 2023, a union-backed report also found that Uber and Lyft drivers in Massachusetts endure poor working conditions and earn well below the minimum wage, or $12.82 an hour.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.