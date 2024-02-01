IRobot faces a murky future amid rising Roomba competitors

The company’s plan makes sense to Ben Z. Rose, president of analyst firm Battle Road Research in Lexington. “They’re not going to be viable until they restore their profitability,” he said. But he also warned that the creation of new products will be essential to iRobot’s long-term future. “They can’t just do what they’ve been doing ... without new products,” said Rose. “There’s got to be something in the future.”

For now, the plan is simple: large layoffs, major cost cuts, and a total dedication to its floor-cleaning business. But that means a halt to development of new product lines in air purification and robotic lawn mowing.

This week’s collapse of a proposed acquisition by Amazon leaves Bedford-based robot floor-cleaning company iRobot in search of new options for success as an independent company beset by ferocious competition.

As recently as 2020, iRobot was going strong. Its biggest problem was the shortage of electronic components caused by the global COVID lockdowns. Still, iRobot managed to keep its production lines humming, while housebound consumers splurged on robot vacuums to clean their homes. iRobot’s 2020 revenue rose to $1.4 billion with net income of $147 million.

But as the pandemic lockdowns ended, iRobot’s sales declined. So the company counted on the deal with Amazon to ensure the development of future products — a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Apart from about 350 layoffs and the resignation of chief executive Colin Angle, iRobot plans to save millions by offshoring some research and development functions, negotiating less expensive terms from manufacturing partners, consolidating its marketing operations, and reducing its real estate footprint. But the company’s decision to halt new product development means that it’s going all in on floor cleaning at a time when the market is under siege from a host of rival firms which are already eating away at iRobot’s dominance.

The company is still “number one,” said Elizabeth Parks, president of market research firm Parks Associates in Dallas. But it’s a shaky number one. Parks estimates that iRobot had nearly two-thirds of the robot vacuum market in 2018, but now holds only a 48 percent share. Meanwhile, rival robot makers like SharkNinja, Roborock, Eufy, and Ecovacs have been steadily chipping away.

The robot floor-cleaning market is under siege from a host of rival firms, including SharkNinja, that are already eating away at iRobot’s dominance. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Tyler Ivester, who tests robotic vacuums for Consumer Reports, said iRobot’s competitors mostly deliver solid performance, but often fall short when it comes to precise navigation of cluttered rooms. To avoid collisions, they often give a wide berth to walls and obstacles and therefore miss a lot of dirt. Ivester said the intelligent navigation system used in iRobot’s Roomba vacuums and Braava robot mops are better at cleaning very close to an obstruction, without colliding with it.

“iRobot has a fair level of consistency that it always maintains across its products,” Ivester said. “The core of their products is, let’s get the job done.”

Still, iRobot and its competitors are scrapping for share in a market that’s hardly growing. The Roomba came to market in 2002, yet today only 9 percent of US households have any brand of robot vacuum. “There are still a lot of people out there who are uncomfortable with a robotic vacuum cleaner,” said Rose.

One possible reason, according to Parks, is concern about data privacy. More advanced versions of the Roomba and other robots use visual sensors to generate detailed maps of the user’s home. This information is shared with the manufacturers to develop more advanced products, but it could also potentially be used to monitor users. In fact, privacy activists praised regulators for blocking the Amazon-iRobot deal, because they believe Amazon already has too many internet-connected devices that could be used to monitor people, such as Echo smart speakers and Ring security cameras.

But because so few US households have a robot cleaner, there’s still an opportunity for iRobot to grow its way back to profitability, analysts said. To do that, it needs to break out of its traditional niche of affluent, tech-savvy households and turn the Roomba into a true mass-market product.

“I don’t know that we’ll ever get to a period where 80 percent of US households have a robotic vacuum cleaner,” said Rose. But he added, “There’s probably still a fair amount of growth left for companies that have the right products.”

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.