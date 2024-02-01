Massachusetts companies are suing the US government over marijuana prohibition. Could they win?

“We do everything we should do as a normal business, but we’re not treated fairly,” said Sanders, who oversees two dispensaries and a cultivation facility.

Because marijuana is still illegal under US law, Sanders said, she operates solely in cash and cannot pursue federal small business loans or take business deductions on her taxes. Financial institutions’ skittishness around cannabis’ federal illegality also makes it difficult for Sanders to administer employee benefits, donate to charity, or even finance her own home, she said.

Meg Sanders runs Canna Provisions, her Western Massachusetts cannabis company, by the book. But in many ways, she believes she’s treated like an outlaw.

Now she is one of four Massachusetts cannabis entrepreneurs on a crusade to be free of those federal restrictions. They have sued the US Justice Department to overturn parts of America’s prohibition on cannabis, restrictions that started in 1937 and were later intensified and enshrined into law by the 1970 Controlled Substances Act.

The lawsuit asks the court to find the Controlled Substances Act unconstitutional when applied to cannabis businesses that are legal within their own states. It does not argue for allowing interstate commerce, a more politically fraught issue that could affect states where marijuana remains illegal.

It may seem like a doomed David vs. Goliath-style fight. But two cannabis law experts found the complaint compelling and said it will serve as a test of the federal government’s evolving attitude toward marijuana regulation. They said the case will also benefit from its representation by the law firm headed by celebrated litigator David Boies, whose many legal victories include the seminal antitrust case against Microsoft and the overturning of the ban on gay marriage in California.

The suit itself, filed in October in US District Court in Springfield, claims that ongoing federal oversight of marijuana commerce within state borders is “an unjustified vestige of a long-abandoned policy” that “harms [the] plaintiffs, threatens the communities they serve, and lacks any rational purpose.”

The US government last month filed a motion to dismiss the case, arguing the companies have no right to sue the Department of Justice because it has not harmed them directly — by arresting or prosecuting the business owners, for example.

The plaintiffs’ complaints are “unpersuasive” and “lack standing to challenge the [Controlled Substances Act],” the government’s motion said. It added: “Courts have consistently, and correctly, held that no fundamental right exists to distribute, possess, or use marijuana.”

The Department of Justice declined to comment beyond the brief on Monday.

But the plaintiffs’ attorney, Josh Schiller, said the ramifications of the federal government’s legal stance for cannabis businesses are “well-established” in Massachusetts and beyond.

Marijuana companies are taxed heavily on their revenues, charged a premium on insurance, excluded from taking credit cards, and often subjected to more costly rents and mortgage agreements — all as a result of the federal restrictions, Schiller said. “Almost like they are illegal businesses.”

The suit argues that cannabis commerce within states is restricted by a 2005 Supreme Court ruling, Gonzales vs. Raich, that has become outdated, since nearly 40 states have since legalized the substance for medical or recreational uses. That ruling found that Congress could regulate cannabis within state borders because such oversight was connected to its interest in regulating the substance nationwide.

Still, winning the case will be a “high hill to climb,” said Jim Smith, a public policy lawyer at Boston-based Smith, Costello, & Crawford.

Massachusetts is a strong place to draft a complaint targeting prohibition, Smith added. He said the state’s regulatory framework is “pretty pristine” and far stricter than those in other marijuana-friendly states, strengthening the plaintiffs’ argument that states can continue to handle cannabis commerce within their borders responsibly.

But Congress has declined to legalize marijuana and repeatedly chosen not to act on several bills that address banking and other similar challenges in the cannabis industry.

Lawmakers’ inaction, Smith said, could be a deterrent for the courts, which generally want legislators to decide matters of such magnitude.

Jay Wexler, a Boston University law professor and author of the book “Weed Rules: Blazing the Way to a Just and Joyful Marijuana Policy,” said the complaint makes a strong point, too, by nodding to the 2005 Supreme Court case.

But the cannabis companies also claim the government’s attitude toward marijuana has changed over the past two decades. Indeed, the US has largely taken a hands-off approach to states’ legalized cannabis industries since at least 2013.

If US lawmakers are no longer interested in regulating marijuana at the national level, then the case for the federal government to oversee, restrict even, cannabis business within states “falls apart,” Wexler said.

The Justice Department, in its motion, said its noninterventionist approach toward state-licensed marijuana businesses fell under prosecutorial discretion and allows “states to serve as laboratories of democracy,” but does not mean the law is unconstitutional.

Wexler sees the suit as an early candidate for consideration from the Supreme Court.

“These are cases where plaintiffs are aiming for the Supreme Court because there are precedents,” Wexler said. “It’s pretty unlikely that lower courts will feel comfortable agreeing with the plaintiffs,” given the Supreme Court’s earlier decision.

Schiller said the claim could take two years to resolve.

The other plaintiffs are Gyasi Sellers of the local cannabis delivery company Treevit, Western Massachusetts grower Wiseacre Farms, and Verano Holdings, a Chicago brand that operates in Massachusetts.

For Sellers, whose company delivers around the state, the wait will be worth it for a just outcome. Then Treevit drivers would be able to take credit cards, which, in turn, would improve customers’ experience, cut down on delivery times, and make the job safer for workers, Sellers said.

Ending the federal restrictions would feel “like getting our training wheels taken off, or our handcuffs taken off, depending on how you want to look at it,” Sellers said. “It’d be nice to say our fate is actually in our hands, and we have the ability to reach our true potential.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her @ditikohli_.