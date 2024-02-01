Meta triples profit

Meta Platforms Inc. tripled its profit and posted sharply higher revenue in the final quarter of 2023, boosted by a rebound in digital advertising as well cost cutting and layoffs in what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the “year of efficiency.” The Menlo Park, Calif.-based company said Thursday that it earned $14 billion, or $5.33 per share, in the October-December period. That’s up from $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, a year earlier. Revenue grew 25 percent to $40.11 billion from $32.17 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EQUITY

Racial equality is centuries away, study finds

It will take more than three centuries for Black Americans to achieve the same quality of life as their white neighbors, according to McKinsey & Co., after the racial gap widened in more than half the country in the past decade. Based on the rate of change in quality of life metrics between 2012 and 2021, it would take roughly 320 years for Black residents in rural counties like Caddo Parish, La., to achieve parity, a new report from the consultancy shows. Even in megacities like New York and San Francisco, where outcomes overall are better for Black residents, parity would take 160 years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

FDA warns against three brands of eyedrops

The Food and Drug Administration urged the public to avoid using South Moon, Rebright, and FivFivGo eyedrops, warning in a news release Wednesday that the products are unapproved drugs that put users at risk of eye infection. The three brands should not be sold in the United States, the FDA said. It added that the “copycat eye drop products” can be easily mistaken for the Lumify drops made by Bausch + Lomb, an FDA-approved over-the-counter product used for redness relief. South Moon, Rebright and FivFivGo eyedrops “claim to treat eye conditions such as glaucoma, which is treated with prescription drugs or surgery,” the FDA said. — WASHINGTON POST

ECONOMY

Employers planned to hire a record-low number of workers in January

US companies announced plans to hire just 5,376 workers in January, the lowest total for that month on record. That follows the lowest monthly hiring total of any month in December. While hirings are weak, job cuts are picking up too, according to a monthly report published Thursday by the executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. Companies announced plans to cut 82,307 positions last month, up 136 percent from December. The job cuts last month were the most of any in January since 2009, when the United States was in the midst of the Great Recession. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck profit grows on sales of Keytruda

Merck forecast annual profit ahead of Wall Street views as sales of its cancer blockbuster Keytruda remained strong while the company hunts for new sources of growth. Adjusted earnings for the year will be $8.44 to $8.59 a share, the Rahway, N.J., drug company said Thursday in a statement. The range’s lower end is equal to analysts’ average estimate and includes the costs of a recent deal to buy Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Merck is seeking new sources of growth as it nears the expected 2028 patent expiration for Keytruda, which hit $25 billion in annual sales last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home prices up in November

A closely watched housing market barometer shows US home prices in November posted their biggest annual gain in more than a year. S&P Dow Jones Indices’ CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index rose 5.1 percent over the 12 months ended in November. That’s the index’s fifth straight annual gain and the biggest since December 2022, according to data released this week. US home prices are now up 45 percent since March 2020, the early days of the pandemic. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FINANCE

Deutsche Bank plans thousands of job cuts

Deutsche Bank plans to cut 3,500 jobs over the coming years as chief executive Christian Sewing seeks to make good on a pledge to lift profitability and return more money to shareholders. The reductions, most of them back-office roles, are part of cost savings that the Frankfurt-based bank had previously announced. The lender detailed the cuts on Thursday as it raised its mid-term revenue target and said it will return $1.74 billion to investors in the first half of this year, including through a $733.8 million share buyback. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

EXERCISE EQUIPMENT

Peloton continues to struggle

Peloton expects to record another sales decline in the current quarter, defying Wall Street predictions for a return to growth, after some of its comeback efforts failed to pan out. The fitness technology company projected revenue of $700 million to $725 million during its fiscal third quarter, well short of the $755.6 million that analysts anticipated on average. That will mark a decline from about $749 million in the year-earlier period. The outlook underscores Peloton’s struggle to recover from a post-pandemic slump. Though sales were better than expected during the holiday season, chief executive Barry McCarthy is still seeking ways to get the company back on a path to growth. A high-profile push into the college market, which started with a partnership with the University of Michigan, failed to spur enough sales and will be wound down, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Security workers at German airports go on strike

Travelers in Germany faced a day of delayed and canceled flights Thursday as security staff at the country’s biggest hubs strike following unsuccessful pay negotiations. Lufthansa told passengers to avoid traveling to 10 airports, including to its main hub in Frankfurt, as the walkout called by the Verdi labor union closed departure areas and paralyzed security checkpoints. Airports including Berlin, Stuttgart, and Hamburg canceled all departing flights Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Shell profits fall on lower prices

Oil giant Shell saw profits tumble by nearly a third in 2023 as a result of lower oil and natural gas prices, which had surged the year before in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a statement Thursday, London-based Shell said its post-tax earnings fell 29 percent, to $28.3 billion from the previous year’s all-time high of $40 billion. The main reason behind the decline was the fall in energy prices, with oil trading at an average of $82 a barrel against $100 the year before. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WEIGHT LOSS

WW has worst month ever

WW International Inc. suffered its worst month on record in January, erasing the wellness company’s advance since it said in March that it was entering the growing market for a new class of weight-loss drugs. WW, better known as WeightWatchers, slumped 6.1 percent on Wednesday, bringing its decline for the month to 57 percent amid emerging competition and concern around subscriber growth. The performance is a stark reversal from 2023. The stock notched its biggest one-day gain since 2015 on March 7 after WW struck a deal for telehealth obesity-drug provider Sequence. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

