Kennebunkport hopes you’ll stop canceling your plans to visit

“The storm disrupted Kennebunkport’s local businesses, many of which rely on tourism during the shoulder months,” says Justin Grimes, the regional managing director for Kennebunkport Resort Collection. “But we’ve rolled up our sleeves, tackled the cleanup, and are fully operational to welcome guests.”

As the news spread, tourists began canceling their reservations for winter visits, many timed for Kennebunkport’s popular Paint the Town Red celebration, held annually throughout the month of February. Cancellations continue to roll in, as would-be tourists worry about the storm’s lasting effects.

One of Bostonians’ favorite getaway spots, Kennebunkport, Maine, was recently hit with a major storm and king tides causing record flooding. News of the event and videos of crashing waves, submerged roads, and flooded beaches inundated news outlets across New England. Some news articles claimed that repairs could take months, even years.

The Kennebunkport Resort Collection includes 10 hotels and eight restaurants. But the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club is the only KRC hotel that will be relocating guests to its other hotels, due to flood damage.

While cleanup efforts are still underway, most of the businesses in the area are back to business as usual. Kennebunkport is open and ready to celebrate.

“The flood damage has been cleaned up enough for businesses to be serving customers,” says Jamie Barth, social media and marketing associate for the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce. “Nearly every business that is normally open this time of year is open.”

Kennebunkport is decorating the town with red hearts in celebration of its upcoming Paint the Town event. Bob Dennis Port Images

Grimes agrees. “Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by this month’s historic high tides, Kennebunkport’s spirit remains undampened, and the city is very much open for business.”

Ocean Boulevard and the beachfront section of Kennebunkport were heavily damaged by the storm. While repairs are still underway, Ocean Boulevard is now open, and the beaches are largely clean of debris.

“Our beaches and some of the roads did sustain damage causing a few of them to be closed,” says Tina Hewett-Gordon, general manager of Nonantum Resort. “But beach walking is now available and encouraged.” The historic waterfront Nonantum Resort sustained no damage. The resort is typically closed during the winter months, but will reopen May 3, as planned.

“Ocean Ave. is open, and people are using the beaches,” confirms Barth. “There is still some ocean wall and road damage, but it’s fully open.”

Businesses are already stringing up red twinkling lights and placing hearts around town for the upcoming Paint the Town Red, stretching out Valentine’s Day to a full month of love and festivities. Shops, restaurants, and accommodations are offering “red plate” specials, “red tag” sales, and special stay-and-play packages. There will be food and beverage tastings, arts and crafts, dances, movies, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities throughout the month.

The town is hoping that the news gets out: Kennebunkport is open and ready to welcome and woo you. For more information, visit www.gokennebunks.com.





