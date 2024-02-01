Cambridge’s Hi-Rise Bread Company is getting a sweet sibling; Sofra is expanding

Last year, restaurateurs Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer ( Coppa , Little Donkey , Toro , and more) ended their long partnership, with Bissonnette leaving to pursue other plans. Now we know what they are: Bissonnette, Andy Cartin, and Babak Bina have launched restaurant group BCB3.

“We’ll do a soft opening the weekend before Valentine’s Day, with a lot of Valentine’s things available. Then we’ll keep it rolling with a spring grand opening,” he promises.

Coming soon : Huron Village’s 28-year-old Hi-Rise Bread Company is getting a sibling: Owner Rene Becker will open Hi-Rise Sweets in the old EHChocolatier space (145 Huron Ave.) before Valentine’s Day. He’ll serve cakes (special order and to-go), cookies (mint matcha is his new favorite), jams (made by his wife, Cynthia), and espresso.

Advertisement

In March, the trio will open modern Korean restaurant Somaek, listening bar Temple Records, and subterranean sushi counter Sushi @ Temple Records at 11 Temple Place in Downtown Crossing. They plan to open still more restaurants this year.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

Cartin and Bina are known for Downtown Crossing’s JM Curley, Bogie’s Place, and the Wig Shop. Bina also ran longtime Beacon Hill date spot Lala Rokh, which closed in 2018.

Somaek will serve food inspired by Bissonnette’s Korean mother-in-law, who is credited as a consultant on the menu: soups, noodles, rice cakes, pancakes — no barbecue or fried chicken, he says. The long, narrow 20-seat sushi bar is beneath Temple Records, where Bissonnette plans to show off an extensive record library.

“My collection is super-eclectic. We’ll play anything from Japanese city pop to funk to jazz. The hardest, heaviest thing I can imagine ever playing is Black Sabbath. No DJs. Not loud or dance-y,” he says.

Bissonnette won a Best Chef Northeast James Beard Award in 2014.

Changes: Fort Point is getting even spicier: Chef Jason Santos will move his Miami-slick Back Bay Cali-Mexican spot, Citrus & Salt (142 Berkeley St.), into the old Oak & Rowan space (319 A St.) in March.

Advertisement

“The space is amazing and larger, with a lot of things we didn’t have at the old Citrus: an 80-seat patio, a proper private dining room, a lounge in the back, and a bigger bar,” says Santos. He says he got a “good deal” on the space. The area’s Mexican scene is expanding, with Bartaco, Lolita Fort Point, and Pink Taco in the same neighborhood.

Santos plans new menu items: more raw bar dishes and ceviche, plus a late-night taco menu on Tuesdays. He’ll also serve lunch Thursday through Sunday. The original Citrus opened in 2017. It closes on Friday, Feb. 23, with a ticketed party and live music.

Cambridge’s Sofra (1 Belmont St.) is also expanding. The succulent — and small — bakery is getting roomier digs in Allston (210 North Harvard St.), with more guest seating and a larger kitchen space, according to a post from owner Ana Sortun (Oleana).

“Rest assured that nothing will change at the Cambridge location, including familiar faces and not enough seats,” she jokes.

Shakshuka at Sofra. Anthony Tieuli for The Boston Globe/file

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.