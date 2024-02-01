‘Holdovers’ actress Pamela Morgan on her famous husband, the beauty of P-town, and the perfect beach getaway

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go? I would travel to the islands of Madeira and Azores. I am of Portuguese descent and would love to visit the birthplaces of my ancestors. Everything I’ve heard and read virtually guarantees a beautiful vacation experience.

When she was filming “The Holdovers,” actress Pamela Morgan knew it was something special. So when the Alexander Payne-directed film won a slew of awards (including two Golden Globes and three Critics Choice) and was nominated for five Academy Awards, Morgan said she was “very excited” but not surprised. “And I think Paul [Giamatti] ad Da’Vine [Joy Randolph] are going to win [Oscars] in their respective categories,” predicted the Fall River native. Set in 1969 and 1970, “The Holdovers” stars Giamatti as a curmudgeonly teacher at a New England boarding school who has to stay on campus to watch over a handful of students who have nowhere to go over Christmas break. Morgan, 59, said she believes that much of the movie’s draw is that it “harkens back to movies of old.” She said there are “no bells and whistles, no crazy stunts . . . just a heartwarming story about three people whose lives are pretty crappy at what is supposed to be the best time of the year. They form a family unit and it’s just very touching.” Morgan, who got her start on the stage, has more recently acted in TV shows (including “Law and Order”) and films (including “Boston Strangler” and “Julia”), and she produced a short film during the pandemic. In “The Holdovers,” she plays a waitress who refuses to serve a student from the boarding school a dessert that contains alcohol — much to the chagrin of Giamatti’s and Randolph’s characters. “It was a wonderful experience,” said the mother of an adult daughter and stepdaughter of the making of the Massachusetts-filmed movie. We caught up with Morgan, who lives in Rehoboth with her husband, Bill Morgan, a retired golf ball research and development executive, and their 2-year-old rescue Siberian Husky, Juneau the Girly Girl, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I haven’t traveled far either before or after COVID. My husband and I spent a few days in Provincetown this past June attending the Provincetown International Film Festival. A short film for which I was both executive producer and lead actress screened there. I hadn’t been to P-town in well over 35 years. We have gorgeous location treasures in our own backyard.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? When our daughters were young, our family took many vacations, and, in most cases, we booked through a travel agent, when travel agencies were more abundant in numbers. Now we typically book on our own.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? For me, “unplugged” means beach, books, beverages, and bed. No back-to-back tours trying to get everything in; limited shopping. Truly a time to relax and recharge. My husband and I found exactly this at Little Palm Island, located off the Florida Keys coastline. It was the best vacation I ever experienced. They keep both telephones and televisions out of the guest rooms — fabulous thatched-roof bungalows — and public areas. Walking back from dinner every night we’d encounter tiny Key deer who were so used to humans they would greet you on the path. Pure delight.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Without question, it was actually our airline experience on a trip from Providence to Arizona for New Year’s in 2018. Late departure, re-routed, and forced into three unexpected additional connecting flights before the planned connecting flight; late to Chicago and missed flight to Phoenix. Put up in awful hotel. When we finally arrived, the following day, in Phoenix, my daughter’s luggage was missing. My husband and I went to the airport every morning for three days hoping to be reunited with the bag — to no avail. We had to take her shopping for clothes, including a nice outfit for our New Year’s Eve event. Luggage was finally found and delivered to her back in Massachusetts upon our arrival. Awful.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Typically it’s for relaxation, but we are always interested in discovering the environments and history of the locales, and sampling the local cuisine.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? I literally have a large round basket in my bedroom with about 25 books, at any given time, that make up my reading queue. So, my book selection would really depend on the timing of my next vacation. In general, I tend to read fiction when I travel. Some of my favorite authors are Elin Hilderbrand — who lives on Nantucket — Jodi Picoult, Dennis Lehane, Dan Brown, Sue Monk Kidd, and Kristin Hannah.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Well, I already do! My husband is the inventor of the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Not that I have many occasions to give a gift to a traveler, but, in the past, I gave family members gift cards for certain airlines. I think a gift card that would pay for, say, a month’s membership to Audible — so they can listen to podcasts, books, etc., when traveling — or for Uber or Lyft for them to use at their destination, scented travel neck pillows or eye masks, waterproof phone case ... the list could go on and on.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? Cheez-Its — the extra toasty kind — cashews, roasted garlic Triscuits, and, of course, Fiji water.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? Well, maybe not the coolest, but certainly appropriate for me. Anyone who knows me knows that I take a lot of pictures, always — and not just on vacation. I found the most fabulous photo albums, in both Hawaii and Mexico, that are made of natural materials native to those areas. They are exquisite and filled with the photographs from our vacations in those locales.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I don’t really have one, although we do use Yelp and Google for restaurant reviews.

What has travel taught you? To appreciate the beauty of our world, the differences in our cultures, and the time and ability to experience both.

What is your best travel tip? Don’t bring your large wallet, stuffed with all your credit and reward cards, coupons, etc., on vacation. Instead, treat yourself to a small travel wallet that houses just the absolute necessities such as license or other ID, one credit card, health insurance card, and some cash. Also, pack a lightweight drawstring or similar bag to stash your dirty clothes. That way any unworn clothing will not get mixed in with your dirty laundry upon arrival back home. Finally, look for a carry-on that has an external pocket for your laptop, book, magazine, etc., versus having to carry a large personal item on the plane.

