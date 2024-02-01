Police dog tracks down missing 12-year-old child in Auburn

Auburn police received a report around 10:30 p.m. that a 12-year-old child had left a home at about 8:30 p.m., according to an Auburn Police Department Facebook post .

A missing 12-year-old child was found safe Wednesday night amid “freezing temperatures” in Auburn after a police department K9, tracked the scent of the child for over two miles, officials said.

With temperatures at freezing in the area, Auburn police and the State Police searched the Pakachoag Hill area of Auburn where the child was last seen, according to the post. The dog, named Biza, was able to pick up a scent and track the scent for over two miles.

Advertisement

“Officer Ljunggren and his K9 partner Biza were deployed,” the post said. “K9 Biza tracked for a length of over two miles and led officers to an area where evidence showed that the child had been present a short time earlier.”

Police found the child “a short time later,” according to the post. The 12-year-old “was reunited with their family and is safe.”

“We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!” the post said.

There was no further information available about why the child left the home.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.