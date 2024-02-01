Best things to do in Rhode Island: Feb. 2-9

Groundhog Day is here (insert obligatory Bill Murray meme here) and while I can’t count on that rodent for good news, I can count on some bright spots on the calendar: a Wolf Moon hike, screen printing classes — and exploring the Rhode Island city that was compared to the South of France on “The Today Show” this week. Let’s toast, neighbors.

“IF YOU DON’T HAVE THE TIME TO GO TO THE SOUTH OF FRANCE, TRY NEWPORT”

That’s what was suggested in a travel segment on “The Today Show” recently, and hey — I couldn’t agree more. The historic mansions and Rhode Island’s vineyards got shout-outs via Travel + Leisure on the show. If you haven’t been to our City by the Sea in a while, let this be a reminder of the gem we have right in our backyard. Get out and explore. An offseason guide here. And local those wine spots and others here.

A MAGICIAN NAMED GOB

In case you’re reading this on Feb. 1, I have to remind you that we have “Arrested Development” trivia on Feb. 1. Scoot your Gob scooter to the Providence Brewing Company for trivia, themed cocktails and prizes. This is going to be one of the Bluth family’s better parties. 6 p.m., trivia at 6:30 p.m. General admission: $5, team admission (up to four members): $35. 10 Sims Ave., #Unit 110, Providence. Details here.

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam fans, rev your engines: the juggernaut hits the Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 2-4. Among this year’s contestants is “the first female series champion, Krysten Anderson, who will be driving in the legendary Grave Digger,” according to billing. Ticket from $15. One LaSalle Square, Providence. Learn more here.

HOWL AT THE MOON

Awoooooo! Sorry just practicing for Friday. The Wolf Moon was last week, but the Westerly Land Trust’s Wolf Moon hike, fire and moonlight snack party was postponed to Feb. 2. I love this idea: Grab your flashlights and headlamps for a moonlight hike at the gorgeous Crandall Family Preserve. “After our 2 mile hike we will gather around a fire at the overlook where we will share food, drink and more,” according to billing. Howl on, Rhody. $10. 79 Pound Road, Westerly. Details here and here.

GUY DAVIS

Blues fans, beeline to Cumberland’s Blackstone River Theatre for two-time Grammy nominee Guy Davis. The Americana/roots/bluesman — and son of Civil Rights activists Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee — plays a 3 p.m. matinee on Feb. 3. A tremendous talent, Davis also composed a revival of his dad’s play, “Purlie Victorious” on Broadway, starring Leslie Odom Jr., this past fall, according to his website. $21 advance; $25 door. 549 Broad St. Learn more here and here.

VEG-TASTIC

Vegans and veggie lovers, take note: as of this writing, there are still a few tickets left for late entry to the RI VegFest at PVD’s WaterFire Arts Center Feb. 3-4. The fully vegan fest showcases plant-based foods, beverages, artists, makers, and businesses. According to billing, this year’s lineup features some 85 vegan/vegan-friendly brands “from Rhode Island and 10 other states.” Shop vegan treats, eat, drink, and learn. General admission $8. Details here.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

Keep your eyes peeled in downtown PVD for the Lumina light festival — a free public art and light installation consisting of 25 prisms, each about 6.5-feet and 700 pounds, according to a Globe RI story. The prisms “emit iridescent colors while sounds of soft bell tones ring out,” according to the story. See them in downtown Providence from BankNewport City Center to the 195 District Park via Dorrance Street through Feb. 20.

There are also cool events tied in. According to the website, on Feb. 3, find the Providence Drum Troupe at BankNewport City Center at 5:30 p.m., followed by free skating and a “light parade” from 6-9 p.m. PVD is lit. All details here.

RHODE READS

I’m a lifelong book lover and want to spread the Ocean State literary love. Rhody is so packed with authors and stories, I’ve started a little subsection of this column, Rhode Reads. If you’re a local author or a bookstore hosting a local signing, hit me up and you just might get featured. In this week’s Rhody Reading News…

READ ACROSS RI: Rhode Island Center for the Book hosts the “Reading Across Rhode Island” kick-off at the State House on Feb. 3 from 2-4 p.m. At the free event, they’ll introduce this year’s book: “Solito,” by Javier Zamora. Each attendee scores a free copy of the 2022 New York Times notable book. Registration is free but required; seating is limited. 82 Smith St., Providence. Register here. Learn more here and here.

POETRY: Head to the Providence Public Library on Feb. 4 for the 29th Annual Langston Hughes Poetry Reading. According to billing: “The year’s poetry reading will focus on his life as a global poet — from his travels as a steward on a freighter bound to Africa to seafaring around Europe to reporting as a newspaper correspondent during the Spanish Civil War.” The Leland Baker Trio will accompany “a diverse group” of readers, according to billing. Free. 1-3 p.m. 150 Empire St. Details here.

GET YOUR ART ON

The weather is gray, but add your own color by unleashing your inner artist at AS220. This week, find workshops in Rug Tufting (Feb. 4, noon- 4 p.m.); Intro to Screenprinting (Feb. 4, noon to 3 p.m. and Feb. 6, 7-10 p.m.) Prices vary; at AS220 Community Studios, Lucie Way, Providence. Full schedule here.

SCOUT’S HONOR

Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning tale of Scout and Atticus hits PPAC this week. Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” with Richard Thomas (“Ozark,” “Billions,” “The Waltons”) as Atticus Finch, runs Feb. 6-11. Tickets from $59. 220 Weybosset St, Providence. See a teaser here. Learn more here and here. Read a 2022 Globe review here.

ONGOING WINTER FUN

Baby it’s cold outside. That means…

ICE BUMPER CARS AND SKATING: A winter Rhody tradition: Grab your crew, and head to PVD’s BankNewport City Center rink. Bumper cars, from $13 per ride per person. Skating $9; seniors and kids 12 and under, $6. Skate rental $8.41. Check online for weather notifications, register online. 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. Details here.

ZOO CREW: Beat the winter blues by hanging with the crew at the zoo. Roger Williams Park Zoo offers half-off admission now through Feb. 28. You can’t not smile when hanging with Keweng the tree kangaroo, or mom-and-son sloths Fiona and lil’ Jeffrey. I mean… c’mon. PSA: Providence residents score free admission to the zoo the first Saturday of each month. (If you have a Rhody library card, you might also be eligible for a discount.) Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave. See here for all details.

HORSING AROUND: Liberty Farm & Carriage Company in Burrillville is a working farm that offers private horse carriage (or sleigh rides) year-round. As you might imagine, this is their busy season. As of this writing, they still have various private ride time slots available this week, according to their website. Prices vary. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. Details, video and live schedule here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.