In Byron Rushing, Boston has a steward for its Black history

Byron Rushing is known throughout Boston as a steward of the city’s Black history. But his work began in activism.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

Born in New York City, Rushing first came to New England in 1960 to study at Harvard University. He left school early to join the civil rights movement in the area and became heavily involved in the Congress of Racial Equality’s Boston chapter; he moved to Syracuse briefly to work for the CORE chapter there. In 1964, he returned to Boston to join the Northern Student Movement, where he organized other activists and students to fight against injustices affecting Black communities in the northern states. After moving to work at Rochester General Hospital in New York for some time, he returned to Boston once again to direct the Urban League’s urban change program.

That’s when Rushing turned to politics, specifically in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He succeeded civil rights giant Mel King to represent the South End, as well as parts of Roxbury, the Fenway, and Back Bay, in the State House for 36 years. While in office, he was the lead sponsor of the state’s gay rights bill, which guaranteed equal protections for gay and lesbian people in 1989, and the 1993 law that ended discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in public schools. Rushing also pushed legislation that would invest state pension funds in disinvested communities.

But through that time, Rushing also saw himself as a champion of remembering and preserving history. As he worked on the ground registering voters and fighting discrimination, Rushing corralled support to purchase the historic African Meeting House in Boston, which today hosts the Museum of African American History. He served as the museum’s president for more than a decade. Today, he’s the president of the Roxbury Historical Society and is often called on by policymakers, journalists, and activists to fill in current events with historical perspective.

Rushing is also married to Frieda Garcia, another community activist and Freedom Plaza honoree.

A year since the unveiling of the Freedom Plaza and the Embrace sculpture, Rushing sees the potential for them to further tell of the city’s history, even if he believes their placement was misguided; he says the memorial should’ve been built in Roxbury, where much of the life-changing work of the Boston honorees took place.

“How nice would it have been if they saw my name in Roxbury on the street?” Rushing said. “I might have to pay for that myself,” he joked.

Yet while Rushing disagrees with the memorial’s placement, he acknowledges its ability to remind the public of Boston’s often overlooked but impactful heroes. It has the ability to bring generations of people together, to share pieces of the honorees’ lives that otherwise would’ve remained unknown.

During the plaza’s unveiling last year in Boston Common, honorees and their loved ones gathered for the ceremony. And as attendees circled around the sculpture, Rushing met the daughter of Carnell Eaton, a Freedom Plaza honoree and neighborhood activist who was killed in 1968. Reminiscing with Eaton’s daughter, Rushing recalled when he was looking for a place and Eaton offered his apartment.

Being able to give relatives snippets of their parents, who were always on the move and rarely at home, meant a lot to the honorees’ living descendants, Rushing said.

“Just to be able to say to them, ‘I knew your father,’ and tell them jokes about their parents, it was really moving,” Rushing said. “The ordinary stuff ... that was what the kids I talked to appreciated the most.”

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.