For Black History Month, we reflect on the heroes honored on the 1965 Freedom Plaza

The 19-ton artwork, designed by artist Hank Willis Thomas, memorializes the Kings and their time in Boston , one of several markers in the city that recognizes the monumental contributions of the civil rights leaders.

You may have heard of — maybe even visited — The Embrace , the 20-foot-tall, 25-foot-wide bronze sculpture that was unveiled last year on Boston Common, commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

The names of 69 local leaders, ranging from Melnea Cass to Jean McGuire, are emblazoned in stone around the The Embrace statue, which is situated in the 1965 Freedom Plaza on Boston Common. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

But lesser known are the Heroes, the Boston-area civil rights leaders who followed the Kings’ call for action on social justice from the 1950s through the 1970s, and who made their own contributions to the city. Their names are marked on the 1965 Freedom Plaza, the circular plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture, forever enjoining them with the Kings’ legacy.

Of the 69 original heroes, 20 are still living. And so this Black History Month, the Globe will tell their stories in Black History Now, a series of articles through February that will reflect on their work for social justice, their thoughts on the Kings’ legacy in Boston and the Embrace sculpture, and what it is means to them to be named a civil rights hero.

