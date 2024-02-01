Royal L. Bolling Jr., former state representative, on helping end race-biased banking, housing discrimination

Royal L. Bolling Jr. was the youngest person in the Massachusetts House of Representatives when he was elected in 1973.

For Black History Month, the Globe is featuring profiles on the living civil rights leaders who were named Boston “heroes” on the 1965 Freedom Plaza that surrounds the Embrace sculpture.

He always felt a pull, he says, toward fixing policies and reexamining the ways economic systems unfairly disadvantaged communities and people of color.

Throughout his 14 years in office, Bolling helped strip away biased banking practices and addressed racial discrimination in the real estate industry through anti-redlining policies. The Community Reinvestment Act that Bolling helped pass in 1977 required financial institutions to help meet credit needs in low- and moderate-income communities.

And while Bolling stood up for justice in the House, his father and brother stood alongside him in other facets of state leadership. His father, Royal L. Bolling Sr., served in the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate. His brother, Bruce, earned a seat on the Boston City Council. The three held positions in three different legislative bodies concurrently.

It was “unique and enriching” for Bolling Jr., the eldest of 12 children, to discuss political issues with his father and brother while the three were in office, he said.

“Many times we would sit and discuss things around the kitchen table from three different points of view,” Bolling said with a laugh. His father and brother, who have both passed, were also named heroes.

Bolling said the local community looked to the three of them to take a stand on the issues of the day. Together, he said, they supported local Democratic candidates and fought for communities of color across the state to have equal access to opportunities in economics and education.

For 45 years, Bolling has lived at the same address in Dorchester with his wife, Marion, whom he met on a blind date in Chinatown in 1970. They have five children.

Bolling considers his “long-lasting legacy” to be the economic development opportunities he helped bring about, particularly in providing equal access to automobile insurance and non-discriminatory policies in banking and financial industries.

“Those pieces of legislation have survived the test of time,” he said. “I feel really proud of the economic aspects in what I’ve done.”

Bolling, now 79, considers his contributions to have “sowed the seeds” for new generations. He’s glad to see so many people of color in office today, including US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Attorney General Andrea Campbell.

“Everything is built upon something else that came before it,” he said. “What we fought for and dreamt about back then came to fruition.”

