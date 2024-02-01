Which books should N.H. schools ban? State board could get the final word.

The nearly identical proposals, House Bill 1419 and Senate Bill 523 , would prohibit schools from allowing minors to access age-inappropriate material, and would require locally elected school boards to adopt a complaint resolution policy that meets certain criteria.

Republican-backed bills in both the New Hampshire House and Senate would regulate complaint processes and give state officials expanded authority in disputes over challenged books — and that’s sparking concerns about the potential impacts on local control and access to materials about the experiences of LGBTQ people and other minority groups.

The final determination about which library books and other materials are sexually inappropriate for New Hampshire school children would be left to the seven-member State Board of Education if pending legislation becomes law.

Parents dissatisfied with the way their local school board handles a complaint could file an appeal with the State Board of Education, and schools that fail to comply with any final determination could be sued by the state’s attorney general, education department, or “any person claiming to be aggrieved by a violation” of these provisions, the bills state.

Proponents said these legislative efforts are motivated by public outcry. Republican Senator Kevin A. Avard of Nashua claimed during a committee hearing Tuesday that adults “would possibly get arrested” just for possessing some of the material schools are allowing kids to access, and parents are outraged.

“They would call it grooming. They would call it pornography. They would call it obscene, very suggestive materials,” Avard said. “And they don’t feel as though they are getting any satisfaction with their local school boards. So they are asking the state to step in and set up some guidelines.”

Barrett M. Christina, executive director of the New Hampshire School Boards Association, said he doesn’t dispute the notion that some stakeholders dislike certain books on school library shelves, but Avard’s line about parents calling for the state to step in is a talking point that’s been recited all across the country.

“This is national language,” Christina said. “This bill was a copycat bill from bills we’ve seen in Kentucky, in Oklahoma, in Florida. And at last count, I think there were similar bills with about a 95 percent language match in like a dozen states.”

Christina said the NHSBA doesn’t oppose the idea of legislating a formal complaint process, but prefers the approach taken by a separate pending proposal, House Bill 1311, because it gives school boards an appropriate degree of flexibility to craft their own local policies.

The prime sponsor of HB 1311, Democratic Representative David Paige of North Conway, told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the other two pending bills on this topic, HB 1419 and SB 523, suffer from a fundamental contradiction: On the one hand, they expect local school boards to enforce community standards; on the other, they make seven state-level political appointees the final arbiters in such disputes.

“I find that deeply problematic,” Paige said. “And I would encourage you to reject that idea.”

What does ‘harmful’ mean?

Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said he struggles to understand why HB 1419 or SB 523 would be necessary, since New Hampshire already has a law that prohibits exposing kids to sexual content deemed “harmful to minors.”

While the existing law is tailored to comply with established legal interpretations of what constitutes obscenity, these two new proposals use vague and broader language that could run afoul of constitutional standards, Bissonnette said.

Schools, public libraries, museums, and government agencies enjoy a shield from obscenity charges under current state law. Only after a superior court holds an adversarial hearing and concludes material is, in fact, “harmful to minors” can such an institution face charges for continuing to give kids access to such materials — and only the county attorney or attorney general can initiate such a hearing.

Lawmakers tried last year to remove that obscenity shield from K-12 schools, but their bill was tabled.

The two Republican-backed bills up for consideration this year would effectively create a separate process with its own definition of what constitutes material “harmful to minors.” That definition would be interpreted and applied first by the school principal, then by the local school board, and ultimately by the State Board of Education, per the proposed complaint process.

“This bill doesn’t use a local community standard,” Bissonnette said. “Rather, it uses a broader adult community standard and maybe even a state standard that kind of takes this away from community decision-making. I think that is a problem, especially when you have a process where the DOE is involved.”

What’s more, Bissonnette said the provisions of SB 523 that would require library vendors to rate materials and produce lists of what’s deemed “sexually explicit” or “sexually relevant” are clearly unconstitutional, as evidenced by a recent ruling by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals against a similar law in Texas.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut has already taken a hands-on approach to scrutinize local book-vetting processes. After questioning the appropriateness of two books, “Boy Toy” and “Gender Queer,” Edelblut sent a letter in August suggesting the Dover School Board should consider restricting access to some books.

Edelblut did not respond to an inquiry seeking his perspective on HB 1419 and SB 523. A spokesperson for the Department of Education said the DOE does not comment on pending legislation (which hasn’t historically been the case).

“However,” the DOE spokesperson added, “we cannot emphasize enough that children should only be exposed to developmentally appropriate materials, especially given the ongoing mental health concerns facing today’s youth.”

State Board of Education chair Andrew Cline did not respond to a request for comment.

What does ‘normal’ look like?

One of the problems with these bills, critics say, is their subjectivity. Who decides, for example, what material is “inappropriate to the age of the minors to whom it is being made available or presented”?

Brian Hawkins, government relations director for the NEA-New Hampshire, said the teachers union he represents doesn’t object to requiring a materials review process, but these proposals impose unclear standards on educators and local leaders.

“Anyone reading the news on a daily basis, I think, can probably surmise that we lack any kind of a cohesive adult community these days who could arrive at an agreement as to what is offensive,” Hawkins said. “Is it the adult community who thinks books about gay relationships are offensive? Or the adult community who does not?”

Republican Senator Carrie L. Gendreau of Littleton — who has been in hot water lately for making homophobic and transphobic comments in the context of a debate over pro-LGBTQ public art — asked on Tuesday whether the bills would provide a way for parents to complain about an elementary math textbook that mentions a kid having “two mommies.”

In reply, Avard suggested such a scenario would be handled by the local school board. But that didn’t quell critics’ concerns.

Amy Manzelli, a parent of a transgender daughter, cited Gendreau’s question and the bill’s reference to certain “deviate” sex acts as examples of how the bill could be used to enforce heteronormativity and cisnormativity.

“This proposed law is a backdoor strategy to ban LGBTQ content from our schools,” Manzelli said.

The only non-lawmaker who testified in support of the bills, Nancy Biederman, contended their aim is simple: to protect kids from inappropriate content.

“Why,” she said, “does the LGBT group feel like they have to have obscene material books in the library in order to feel like it’s part of their community?”

An arrest at a school board meeting

During his testimony, Avard alluded to a decade-old case in which a father was arrested at a Gilford school board meeting after objecting to a book passage from his daughter’s assigned reading list. Avard said the father later found vindication in court, and parents are looking for a way to raise objections without risking their own arrest.

But Christina, from the NHSBA, threw cold water on that line as well.

“That parent was not arrested because he did not like the book,” Christina said. “He was arrested because he threw a tantrum in the middle of a school board meeting.”

The father in that case faced disorderly conduct charges that were later dismissed by a judge who praised him for sticking up for free speech. He filed a lawsuit, but that was dismissed after a federal judge concluded the arresting officer “at least arguably” had probable cause. (Video from the original encounter shows the man disrupted the meeting and told authorities four times they would have to arrest him.)

Avard told the committee he didn’t want to name the book that sparked the Gilford controversy because he didn’t want to give the book more attention. The book in question was Jodi Picoult’s “Nineteen Minutes,” a novel that tells a story about a school shooting and includes difficult subject matter related to sexual orientation and sexual coercion.

Gilford’s school board apologized for the district’s failure to give parents prior notice that “Nineteen Minutes” would be assigned.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.