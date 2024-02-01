Fall River police officer found guilty of assaulting suspect in custody, officials say

After a four-day trial in Boston, a jury on Thursday convicted Nicholas M. Hoar of one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, and two counts of false reports, Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy said in a joint statement with the FBI.

A 37-year-old Fall River police officer is facing up to 50 years in prison after a federal jury found him guilty of striking a handcuffed man in the forehead with a baton, causing a bloody gash that required stitches, and then lying about it on police reports, according to law enforcement officials and court documents.

Hoar, a fifth-generation Fall River police officer, has been on unpaid leave since his arrest in on Nov. 30, 2022. His law enforcement certification was suspended at the same time, according to police officials.

“The conclusion of this case will allow the Fall River Police Department to move further in the disciplinary process and determine the suitability of his employment,” agency spokesman Sergeant Moses Pereira said in a statement issued Thursday evening.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24 before US District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs.

According to court filings, police supervisors justified Hoar’s use of “defense tactics” 28 times between April 5, 2016 and Nov. 10, 2020. He also was cleared of wrongdoing in a fatal on-duty shooting in 2017.

“What Fall River Police Officer Nicholas Hoar did — in using his position of authority to assault a man in his custody and then try to cover it up by filing false reports — is utterly contemptible,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division. said in the statement. “We in law enforcement are granted significant authority in order to effectively do our jobs, and when a police officer abuses those powers and deprives another human being of their civil rights, the FBI and our partners will ensure they are brought to justice for egregiously violating the public’s trust.”

The assault occurred late at night on Dec. 21, 2020 as four Fall River police officers escorted a handcuffed 57-year-old man, identified in court documents by his initials W.H., from a police van to a cell to be booked.

W.H. was uncooperative and kicked Hoar in the groin, according a trial brief filed by Levy and Assistant US Attorney John J. Reynolds III. Hoar reacted by striking W.H. in the forehead with an expendable baton, resulting in a bloody gash that required five stitches and a CT scan, the brief said.

When Hoar reported W.H.’s injuries, Hoar said he pushed W.H. and he hit his head, the brief said.

“On two reports he lied about what happened and omitted any reference to his baton strike,” the brief said.

Levy pledged to continue to hold accountable “police officers who abuse their power.”

“This office has a huge amount of respect for the thousands of men and women in law enforcement who conduct their jobs with high integrity and put their lives at risk every day,” Levy’s statement said.

“The defendant’s conduct and lack of moral compass is an affront to all those members of law enforcement who serve with honor,” he said.

Hoar’s deprivation of rights conviction carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, followed by up to three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000, according to prosecutors.

The two counts of falsifying reports are each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and carry the same probation and fines.





Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.