Four men indicted in connection with J’ouvert shootout last August in Dorchester that wounded eight people

Vick and Francis were arrested at the scene shortly after the 7:45 a.m. shooting on August 26 disrupted the early morning celebration, J’ouvert, which means “daybreak” and follows a night of parties. It precedes the city’s traditional daylong Caribbean Carnival, which features participants marching in colorful, elaborate costumes.

Gerald L. Vick Jr., 30; Hubman W. Hunter Jr., 31; Sebastian Monteiro Fernandez, 21; and Dwayne T. Francis, 30, were each indicted on multiple counts Friday, though only Vick and Hunter were charged with firing the bullets that wounded revelers at the annual parade , according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office and court records.

Four men were indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury last week in connection with a gunfight that erupted during August’s J’ouvert celebration in Dorchester and left eight people with non-life-threatening wounds, officials said Thursday.

Vick was indicted on 14 charges, including eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of firearm as a second offense, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, court records show.

Vick was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court and ordered held in lieu of $6,000 bail, with GPS monitoring and home confinement required if he is released, the district attorney’s office said. He is due in court for a bail hearing Friday.

Vick’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case.

Hunter was indicted on 12 charges, including eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm, illegal possession of firearm as a third offense, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, prosecutors said.

He is being held without bail and will be arraigned Friday in Suffolk Superior Court. Hunter’s attorney declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.

Monteiro Fernandez, who was wounded in the shootout, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, the district attorney’s office said.

He is being held without bail and will be arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court. Information about an attorney for Monteiro Fernandez was not immediately available Thursday.

Francis was indicted on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, court records show. He is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail and is required to wear a GPS device and observe a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew if he is released, according to the district attorney’s office.

Francis is scheduled to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Feb. 27, prosecutors said. There was no attorney listed for Francis in court records.

At least 20 rounds were fired during the shooting, which led officers to stop the festivities as they treated the injured and began looking for evidence, police said at the time.

“The two groups [were] continually staring across Talbot Avenue at each other while ignoring the ongoing parade/festival. These males appeared to be taking specific notice of each other and talking amongst their own groups while pointing back and forth at the presumably opposing group,” police said in a report in August. “The shots indiscriminately tore through the crowd of hundreds of festival spectators and floats making their approach to Blue Hill Ave.”

Police said in the report that Vick had allegedly used a makeshift machine gun — a 9 mm Glock pistol modified with a “sear switch” that makes the weapon fire repeatedly with one pull of the trigger.

Vick pleaded not guilty at his August arraignment and was ordered held without bail, the Globe reported. A 17-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, was also charged at that time with illegal possession of a machine gun, which police described as a “ghost gun” modeled after a Glock 9 mm pistol.

Monteiro Fernandez was shot in the leg and helped by a police officer who applied a tourniquet. He was arraigned in his bed at Boston Medical Center in August and ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, the Globe reported. It was unclear Thursday whether he was released after that hearing.

In surveillance videos of the gunfight, Monteiro Fernandez is allegedly seen shooting at a group of men, who return fire and strike Monteiro Fernandez in the leg, prosecutors said. He is then seen limping into a tow lot and passing a gun to someone else, the DA’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.