Red Line and Green Line MBTA closures for repairs planned for February

“Free shuttle buses replace service,” the T said. “Shuttle buses will not use the in-station busway at Harvard. Two accessible vans will be available for travel between Alewife and Harvard during weekdays.”

Between Feb. 5 and Valentine’s Day, the T said in a statement , no Red Line trains will run between the Alewife and Harvard stops from the start of service each day until 8:45 p.m.

Multiple Red Line closures are coming this month starting Monday, and they’ll overlap with Green Line closures slated to begin Feb. 20 as the T continues making various repairs and upgrades to affected tracks and stations, officials said Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Commuter Rail’s another option, according to the T.

“Commuter Rail is fare-free between Porter and North Station,” the T said. “Red Line stations will remain open so riders can wait for shuttles out of the cold.”

Then after 8:45 p.m. between Feb. 5 and Valentine’s Day, no trains will run between the Alewife and Park Street stations.

“No Red Line trains between Alewife and Park Street” in that night timeframe, the T said. “Free shuttle bus service extends to Park Street. Two accessible vans will be available at Alewife and Park Street during weekdays.”

Meanwhile the Green Line grinds largely to a halt Feb. 20 in a closure slated to last through March 8, according to the T.

Green Line B trains won’t run between Copley and Babcock Street stations during the closure, the T said in a separate statement.

“Shuttles are available between Copley and Babcock St,” the T said. “The 57 bus is free to ride between Kenmore and Packard’s Corner. No fares will be collected from riders traveling west from Babcock Street. Commuter Rail is fare-free between Lansdowne, Back Bay, and South Station.”

Green Line C trains won’t run between Copley and Cleveland Circle stations, the T said.

Advertisement

“Shuttles are available between Copley and Cleveland Circle,” the T said. “No shuttles at Saint Mary’s St, Kent St, or Brandon Hall.”

And the D trains? They won’t run between Copley and Brookline Hills stations.

“Shuttles are available between Copley and Brookline Hills,” the T said. “No fares will be collected from riders traveling west from Brookline Hills.”

The E train, however, will be spared.

“Green Line E has regular service and will make all downtown stops, as well as all stops to Heath St,” the T said. “Riders should anticipate longer waits between Government Center and Copley. No fares will be collected at Copley.”

On Monday, several sections of the Green Line reopened after weeks of shutdowns to repair tracks and remove 16 speed restrictions, one more than had been planned, MBTA officials said.

“This important work means riders will experience a more reliable trip on the Green Line with fewer unplanned service disruptions related to older tracks, older infrastructure, signal issues, or power problems,” the MBTA said in a statement.

Those shutdowns, which caused frustrations and delays for commuters, lasted from Jan 3 until Jan. 12 with a second round of closures from Jan. 16 through Jan. 28, the MBTA said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.