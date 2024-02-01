Groundhog Day is Friday. Will Punxsutawney Phil predict an early spring this year?

His handlers, members of the special Inner Circle, will announce whether Phil has seen his shadow (meaning six more weeks of winter, according to legend) or not, during what is roughly the half-way point of astronomical winter.

At the crack of dawn, shortly before 7:30 a.m. ET, celebrity groundhog Punxsutawney Phil will venture out before a throng of thousands in a small rural Pennsylvania town about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Friday is the day that the most famous furry prognosticator of weather will emerge from his burrow to proclaim, as folklore goes, either an early spring or six more dreaded weeks of winter.

Phil’s faithful followers travel from far and wide and wait for hours in subfreezing temperatures to experience the 138-year tradition. In fact, the groundhog’s heralded appearance at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney is usually preceded by a grand array of festivities and great fanfare starting in the wee hours of the morning.

This quirky, fun-loving tradition, which dates back to 1887, exploded in popularity with the 1993 release of the classic comedy film “Groundhog Day” starring Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

Being the original forecasting rodent, Phil has gotten to hog most of the limelight associated with predicting the weather. But over the years, many other states have turned to their own weather-forecasting critters.

Massachusetts’ own official state groundhog, Ms. G has been forecasting for the past several years. Last year, Ms. G. decided that an early spring was on the way.

However, this year Ms. G is not expected to make an appearance during the cherished annual rite due to a health issue, the Mass Audubon announced on Thursday. Activities will still be held, but moved indoors, starting at 9:30 a.m., Friday, the Audubon said.

And chances are good that Phil will see his shadow this year. In fact, he’s seen it more often than not, based on historical records.

But just how accurate are these members of the squirrel family? Ms. G’s handlers say she’s been on target 64 percent of the time.

Phil? Well, not that much.

A study published in the summer of 2021 in the journal of the American Meteorological Society analyzed 530 unique groundhog predictions across 33 locations and found that the onset of spring was correctly predicted 50 percent of the time.

Researchers said that no one groundhog predicted the arrival of spring with any “statistical significance.”

NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information also conducted its own study and found that Phil was right only 40 percent of the time from 2012-2021.

Longer winter or not, this season has so far continued the mild trend New England has seen in recent years.

“So far the winter of 2023-24 has been notable for all the precipitation, the below-average snowfall, the lack of big cold and, of course, another very cloudy January,” said Globe meteorologist Dave Epstein. February, he predicts, is going to start on “a quieter and brighter note.”

“Whether or not we get some snow and cold for the second half of the month remains to be seen.”

