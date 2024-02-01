New Harvard president worried by ‘social shunning’ of Jewish students

In response to questions about antisemitism, Garber said that what he finds “most disturbing of all are situations or experiences students describe where they have felt they could not speak in class because there are attacks on Israel or maybe Israelis.”

Garber’s remarks came in an interview he gave to the Harvard Crimson student newspaper, his first with a news organization since succeeding former president Claudine Gay, who resigned over plagiarism allegations and controversies over campus antisemitism on Jan. 2.

Harvard University’s interim president Alan Garber waded into the debates over antisemitism and free speech this week saying that he is concerned by reports of “social shunning” of Jewish students in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war, and said there “needs to be a discussion about what are the limits” of permissible speech.

“They feel unsupported in contradicting them,” he said in an interview published Thursday.

In a follow-up statement to the Crimson, also shared with the Globe, Garber said:

“I’ve heard complaints that in some classes only certain points of view on controversial issues are presented and seen as welcome. The students who have spoken to me don’t think the solution is a speech code or any other means of suppressing speech. Neither do I. Rather, they want the opposite — a classroom environment in which alternative perspectives are taken seriously. Enabling that type of environment is work I am committed to advancing.”

Deep divisions on Harvard’s campus grew after the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s retaliatory war in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 26,000 people, according to Palestinian officials, and provoked a humanitarian crisis, including a risk of mass starvation.

Campus protests have drawn hundreds of students calling for a ceasefire.

The protests have sometimes included chants, such as “Globalize the intifada,” that some hear as endorsements of violence against Jews, prompting debates about whether, or how, the university should police speech. Some Jewish students have also compiled social media posts by their classmates that were antisemitic or that defended, or even celebrated, the Hamas attack.

Pro-Palestinian students have said the university has unfairly disciplined them for their protest activities, and that the contested chants are calls for Palestinian liberation from Israeli occupation.

In the Crimson interview, Garber said he “strongly favor[s] free speech.” He also said there “needs to be a discussion about what are the limits.”

“Can antisemitic attacks take the form of attacks against Israel? The answer is yes, that is possible,” he said.

Garber, who is Jewish, described “social shunning” as one “prominent manifestation” of antisemitism at Harvard. He added that a task force he created to combat campus antisemitism will address that issue, among others.

“You can’t necessarily just apply techniques of preventing violence or vandalism. It’s a different set of issues,” he said.

Garber created a separate task force focused on Islamophobia and anti-Arab bigotry. Some Arab, Muslim, and pro-Palestinian students faced targeted harassment and threats during the fall semester due to their pro-Palestinian views. Some have faced disciplinary proceedings for what Harvard describes as violations of campus rules. Students, and some of their faculty allies, have said they were singled out for their views on Israel.

In a campus-wide message earlier this month, Garber and other top administrators reaffirmed Harvard’s commitment to free expression and the right to protest, but also emphasized that demonstrations that disrupt classes and university business are prohibited. The message also said that protesters may not shout down or disrupt speakers.

In a message announcing the creation of the two task forces, Garber said: “Reports of antisemitic and Islamophobic acts on our campus have grown, and the sense of belonging among these groups has been undermined.”

Harvard is currently facing congressional investigations. One focuses on how the school’s top governing board, the Harvard Corporation, handled the plagiarism allegations against Gay. Another is looking into how Harvard has responded to campus antisemitism.

Gay faced calls for her resignation in December after she was asked in a congressional hearing if calling for the genocide of Jews violated Harvard’s rules. She said it “depends on the context.”

She later apologized.

