‘I should have known’: McKee says he should have been told sooner about Washington Bridge problems

The comments come after The Boston Globe and other news outlets published emails showing an engineer informed the Department of Transportation about a “critical finding” in some of the westbound bridge’s components days before it was shut to traffic.

“As soon as somebody (knew), I should have known,” McKee told reporters after an unrelated press event at the State House Thursday afternoon.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee said Thursday that he should have been informed sooner about the problems with the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 in the days leading up to its closure in December.

The emails about the critical finding were sent Friday, Dec. 8. McKee said he was not informed about the situation until the following Monday at 2:52 p.m. RIDOT’s director told him by text message that they had something important to talk about. In a subsequent phone call, McKee said he learned of the work beginning on Friday and the recommendation to close the bridge. Within about two hours, the Department of Transportation announced the closure of the westbound part of the bridge.

McKee has previously declined to make an issue of the fact that he wasn’t notified about the potential problems with the bridge until just hours before it closed.

The DOT has not responded to requests for an interview with Alviti since the emails were released on Tuesday.

As for the response in general to the bridge crisis: “From that point on Dec. 11, I think it’s been handled well,” McKee added Thursday.

He pointed to the fact that traffic was flowing in both directions in a few days, even though the result has remained painful for people.

The closure of the bridge led to immediate gridlock on the streets of East Providence. In a few days, the state had opened temporary westbound lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which is a separate and newer structure. That eased the traffic problems, but did not solve them. The Washington Bridge takes Interstate 195 traffic over the Seekonk River, a major artery connecting Providence and East Providence.

“My focus at this moment in time is to fix the bridge, to do it right, and to keep people safe,” McKee added.

The Department of Transportation had originally provided a timeline of three months or more to repair the bridge, but now the department’s leadership said it won’t even get reports back from engineers on what to do until then. One potential option is rebuilding the bridge, RIDOT said, although repairs are another option.

McKee recently sent senior deputy chief of staff Joe Almond to RIDOT to provide “oversight and cross-agency coordination for all operations related to the Washington Bridge.” Last week, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation received a request for documents and records from the federal government about the bridge as the Department of Justice investigates potential violations of federal contracting fraud law.

McKee’s comments came at an event welcoming production of the movie “Ella McCay.” The governor was interrupted partway through his comments about the bridge by actor Woody Harrelson.

