After 9 years as CEO, Karen Santilli is leaving Crossroads Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — After nine years of leading the state’s most prominent housing and homelessness services provider, Karen Santilli is stepping down as the CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island to become the chief executive of the YMCA of Greater Providence, the organizations announced on Thursday.

Crossroads president Michelle Wilcox was appointed interim CEO while the nonprofit’s board of directors conducts a search to choose its next permanent executive.

“Karen has been an impactful CEO and strong advocate for our state’s homeless population,” said Julie Duffy, Crossroads’ board chair, in a statement. “Thanks to her transformative leadership, the organization has a very experienced senior management team, sound finances, and an ambitious housing development plan that will allow us to continue to provide housing and related services to more than 4,000 of men, women and children each year.”