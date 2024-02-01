After 9 years as CEO, Karen Santilli is leaving Crossroads Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — After nine years of leading the state’s most prominent housing and homelessness services provider, Karen Santilli is stepping down as the CEO of Crossroads Rhode Island to become the chief executive of the YMCA of Greater Providence, the organizations announced on Thursday.
Crossroads president Michelle Wilcox was appointed interim CEO while the nonprofit’s board of directors conducts a search to choose its next permanent executive.
“Karen has been an impactful CEO and strong advocate for our state’s homeless population,” said Julie Duffy, Crossroads’ board chair, in a statement. “Thanks to her transformative leadership, the organization has a very experienced senior management team, sound finances, and an ambitious housing development plan that will allow us to continue to provide housing and related services to more than 4,000 of men, women and children each year.”
Advertisement
Santilli first joined Crossroads in 2008 as the vice president of marketing and development. By 2014, she served as its chief marketing and strategy officer, and was appointed president and CEO in June 2015.
As CEO, Santilli oversaw a transformation at Crossroads where she helped elevate the organization to be a national leader for the implementation of “Housing First” policies, and invested in housing strategies that have helped thousands of individuals and families.
Recently, Santilli oversaw the completion of a five-year strategic plan and an ongoing $15 million capital campaign to support the construction and renovation of more than 300 permanent supportive housing apartments in Providence.
This story will be updated.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.