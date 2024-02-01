Kingston man allegedly stabbed dog to death after trying to poison it with fentanyl, police say

Authorities say Paluzzi allegedly killed the dog, a 60-pound Bull terrier mix named Brutus who was healthy, after he was unable to find anyone who would take it or have it euthanized.

Jonathan Paluzzi, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and possession of a Class A drug, police in Kingston said in a statement .

A Kingston man is facing animal cruelty and drug charges after he allegedly tried to poison his dog with fentanyl before stabbing it to death, officials said.

“The hideous nature of this case has the undivided attention of the assigned investigators,” police said.

Around 1 p.m., a 911 caller reported hearing “shuffling, crying, yelling, a dog whining and a statement similar to ‘don’t touch me!’ followed by complete silence,” police said.

At an apartment at 1 Kingston Collection Way, officers located the dog’s body on a balcony, police said. Police also found “fresh blood” and a set of bent grill prongs that investigators believe were used to stab the dog.

Investigators recovered a pack of cigarettes from Paluzzi that contained “suspected fentanyl,” police said. Paluzzi had a stain around his fingernail that was consistent with blood, police said.

Police allege that Paluzzi bought fentanyl on Tuesday night and tried to poison his dog the next day. When his attempt failed, Paluzzi allegedly stabbed the dog to death and left the apartment, police said.

Paluzzi returned to the apartment while police were there and he was taken into custody, the department said.

Paluzzi, who was previously known to police, was held “on a significant bail amount” and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Plymouth District Court, police said.

