Commission investigating Lewiston mass shootings to hear from victims’ families

While a complete list of speakers has not been released, at least four relatives of victims have signed up to testify, according to an advisory sent earlier this month.

The seven-member commission , made up of legal experts and mental health professionals, is tasked with reviewing law enforcement’s response to and the events leading up to the Oct. 25 shooting, when Robert Card II killed 18 people — the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history. Those close to Card warned local law enforcement that he was behaving erratically in the months before the attack.

Relatives of those killed in the October mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, will speak before an independent fact-finding commission Thursday morning.

Commission Chair Daniel E. Wathen, former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, has said he hopes to have a written report of the tragedy completed by May. At the body’s first meeting, he said that “certainly is a daunting task, but it is a task that each of us owe to the people of Maine.”

The commission’s third meeting comes days after Maine Governor Janet Mills’ State of the State address, where she pledged $5 million for a fund to pay for the long-term medical needs of those injured in the shootings.

Last week, Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey proposed emergency legislation that would give the commission subpoena power to request documents, compel individuals to testify, and appeal to the state Superior Court should anyone refuse to comply.

The Maine House of Representatives and Senate each sent the bill to the judiciary committee, which held a public hearing on Monday and a work session Wednesday, which lasted more than 6 hours as committee members weighed the urgency of the commission’s investigation with concerns about government oversight. After hours of deliberation and multiple breaks to caucus, the committee unanimously voted in favor of the bill, with amendments including a July 1 sunsetting of the commission’s subpoena power and a note that the decision to grant said power should not be viewed as precedential by future legislatures.

Mills’s and Frey’s emergency bill would go into effect immediately upon receiving two-thirds vote from Maine lawmakers. It’s not yet clear when the bill will get a formal vote in the state Congress.

Mills announced the formation of the commission just days after the shooting, as questions continued to mount about how multiple warnings about Army reservist Robert R. Card II did not prevent him from carrying out his assault on a bowling alley and a bar in Maine’s second-largest city, which left 18 dead.

Also last week, at the body’s first meeting since the new year, members of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Department, under fire for how they handled multiple warnings about Card, testified that they behaved appropriately in the months preceding the deadly attacks.

Sheriff Joel Merry told the board that his deputies were warned not to engage with Card directly during wellness checks and “believed that the matter with Mr. Card had been resolved.”

He and four other members of the department said they acted in line with protocol and had limited legal authority to take him into custody.

Merry said that if there were any action he or his team could take to bring back those killed in Lewiston, they would do it, “no question, no hesitation.”

“But there isn’t,” the sheriff said.

Thursday’s meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. in room 101 of the Deering government building, located at 90 Bloom Lane in Augusta. It will also be livestreamed via Zoom.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.