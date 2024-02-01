Malden man sentenced to 10-years in prison for selling methamphetamine to undercover officer

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

David Desousa, 33, pleaded guilty to charges, including distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distributing a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, and three counts of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

A Malden man was sentenced to a mandatory 10-years in federal prison Thursday for selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer, the Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Authorities began investigating Desousa for distributing methamphetamine in February, 2020, prosecutors said. Desousa met with and sold various quantities of methamphetamine to an undercover agent on three separate occasions in February, March and July of that year, the statement said.

He was arrested on Aug. 6, 2020 in Medford while trying to deliver two ounces of methamphetamine to the undercover agent, prosecutors said. Authorities searched his vehicle and found more than 55 grams of 99-percent pure methamphetamine, and 10.814 grams of cocaine base.

They also found more than 75 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded Remington .380 caliber pistol and $5,000 in cash while searching Desousa’s house, prosecutors said. Another 83 grams of 99-percent pure methamphetamine and $90,000 in cash were also seized from Desousa’s storage unit, prosecutors said.

Jason Benzaken, Desousa’s attorney, said in an email that Desousa in a “kind young man with a tragic background” and that he “suffered significant medical issues” which contributed to his offending conduct.

“He has no prior convictions and he accepted responsibility for his mistakes,” Benzaken said. “He has been incarcerated since his arrest, and over the past few years reflected deeply on his actions and what drove him. He is committed to doing well in the future, and he has the loving support of his family.”

Benzaken said that Desousa’s sentence was harsh.

“Despite his wrongdoings, he does not deserve a 10-year sentence, and the Court acknowledged this,” Benzaken said. “To me, this case is just another example of what is wrong with mandatory sentences.

“The Court did not have the authority to sentence him to anything less than 10 years, even though, in my opinion, a far less harsh sentence was more appropriate,” Benzaken said.









Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.